Ex-Met lefty Feliciano, led MLB 3 times in games, dies at 45

by: AP USA Today 34m

Former New York Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano, who pitched so often he earned the nickname “Perpetual Pedro,” has died

Yankees expected to hire ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas as third-base coach, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 10m

Rojas was fired from his post as Mets manager after the 2021 season

Ex-Mets lefty 'Perpetual Pedro' Feliciano dies

by: Associated Press ESPN 17m

Former New York Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano, who pitched so often he earned the nickname "Perpetual Pedro," has died. He was 45.

2021 Mets Report Card: Drew Smith, RHP

by: Alex Horowitz Mets Merized Online 47m

Player Data: Age: 28 (9/24/1993), B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 31 G, 41 1/3 IP, 3-1 W/L record, 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 41 K, 2.56 SO/BBAdvanced Stats: 0.8 bWAR, 0.1 fWAR, 168 ERA+, 4.69 FIP, 0.3 W

Not Going to Live By Their Rules Anymore

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 1h

Don't drive angry Since it was released back in 1993,  Groundhog Day  has become synonymous with any situation that keeps repeating itself. ...

The Constant of Our Times

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h

The alliteration was irresistible, but Pedro Feliciano wasnt so much perpetual, per the clever nickname tagged on him by the SNY booth, as he was constant. Was the game close?

Ex-Met reliever Pedro Feliciano dead at 45 - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 2h

Pedro Feliciano, the Mets longtime reliever who played a pivotal role in the Mets’ 2006 playoff run, died Sunday night in his sleep. He was 45.

Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Brooklyn Cyclones

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

Now that the 2021 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affil…

