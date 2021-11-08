New York Mets

Justin Verlander Rumors: Yankees, Mets Among Teams to Attend Pitcher's Workout

by: Doric Sam Bleacher Report 1h

Free-agent pitcher Justin Verlander held a workout on Monday, and both New York teams reportedly had an eye on the former Houston Astros ace.

MLB Trade Rumors
68501573_thumbnail

Pedro Feliciano Passes Away

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 21m

Former major league reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night, according to Eduardo Pérez of ESPN. He was 45 years …

NBC Sports
68501104_thumbnail

New York Post
68499550_thumbnail

Yankees likely hiring ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas to be third-base coach

by: Joel Sherman, Ken Davidoff New York Post 1h

Rojas and Yankees manager Aaron Boone enjoyed a nice relationship as Subway Series rivals the last two seasons.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
68498610_thumbnail

CBS Sports
68498794_thumbnail

Yankees expected to hire ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas as third-base coach, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 2h

Rojas was fired from his post as Mets manager after the 2021 season

USA Today
Og-image-q1a2z3fb72acfa

Mets Merized
68497625_thumbnail

2021 Mets Report Card: Drew Smith, RHP

by: Alex Horowitz Mets Merized Online 3h

Player Data: Age: 28 (9/24/1993), B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 31 G, 41 1/3 IP, 3-1 W/L record, 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 41 K, 2.56 SO/BBAdvanced Stats: 0.8 bWAR, 0.1 fWAR, 168 ERA+, 4.69 FIP, 0.3 W

