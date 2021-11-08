- IN
Pedro Feliciano Passes Away
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 22m
Former major league reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night, according to Eduardo Pérez of ESPN. He was 45 years …
Yankees likely hiring ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas to be third-base coach
by: Joel Sherman, Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
Rojas and Yankees manager Aaron Boone enjoyed a nice relationship as Subway Series rivals the last two seasons.
Justin Verlander Rumors: Yankees, Mets Among Teams to Attend Pitcher's Workout
by: Doric Sam — Bleacher Report 1h
Free-agent pitcher Justin Verlander held a workout on Monday, and both New York teams reportedly had an eye on the former Houston Astros ace.
Yankees expected to hire ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas as third-base coach, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 2h
Rojas was fired from his post as Mets manager after the 2021 season
2021 Mets Report Card: Drew Smith, RHP
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 3h
Player Data: Age: 28 (9/24/1993), B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 31 G, 41 1/3 IP, 3-1 W/L record, 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 41 K, 2.56 SO/BBAdvanced Stats: 0.8 bWAR, 0.1 fWAR, 168 ERA+, 4.69 FIP, 0.3 W
thanks for the good times, ScooterNew York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto will decline the qualifying offer and head to free agency, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto will decline the qualifying offer and head to free agency, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto will decline the Mets’ qualifying offer and head to free agency per @JeffPassanBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto will decline the qualifying offer and head to free agency, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BWDBWDBWD: My 2020 column, Baseball Let Unity Stand in the Way of Protest, was named in The Year’s Best Sports Writing anthology as a notable selection. Learned seconds after touching down from a cross country flight. https://t.co/FKRtPmxGAjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Since Wheeler signed his deal with the Phillies, he's posted the 2nd-highest pitcher fWAR in the game at 9.2.Congrats to Zack Wheeler on being a Cy Young finalist. I sincerely hope that if he wins the hardware he makes sure to thank the #Mets health & performance department & coaches that contributed & helped him parlay two good half-seasons over the last five years into a $118 million.Blogger / Podcaster
