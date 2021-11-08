- IN
Michael Conforto will turn down Mets' qualifying offer, source says | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 39m
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Michael Conforto is closer than ever to leaving the Mets. He will reject the team’s qualifying offer and head fully into free agency, a source familiar with the process said Monday.
Justin Verlander’s message to baseball puts Mets, Yankees in play
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 8m
Justin Verlander's not thinking about rebuilding anything. For the first time in his storied career, he’s ready for the action of bona fide free agency.
Early Qualifying Offer Decisions
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 11m
Fourteen players were issued the $18.4MM qualifying offer before yesterday's deadline. Those players have until November 17 to gauge interest …
Mets attending GM meetings . . . without a GM | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 17m
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Defying industry norms, a contingent of Mets front-office executives arrived Monday at the general managers’ meetings, the unofficial kickoff of MLB’s offseason, with an unusual arr
Is this the end of an era for Michael Conforto and the NY Mets?
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 39m
With Michael Conforto reportedly set to reject the Mets' qualifying offer, is this the end of an era for the right fielder and the Mets?
Michael Conforto declines qualifying offer, will test free agency
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 51m
Michael Conforto will decline the Mets' qualifying offer and become a free agent.
Mets' Michael Conforto chooses free agency over qualifying offer - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 52m
Conforto turned down the Mets' one-year, $18.4 million offer Monday.
Report: Michael Conforto Will Reject Qualifying Offer From Mets
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 1h
Well, that escalated quickly, and at the same time, it's not surprising at all.Over the weekend, the New York Mets extended a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to both Michael Conforto
Michael Conforto Declines Qualifying Offer, Becomes Free Agent
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 1h
Former New York Mets’ outfielder Michael Conforto has officially declined the qualifying offer, which would have paid him more than $18 million to come back on a one-year deal. Instead, he and Scott Boras will test the waters in free agency. This is according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Last year was a...
Justin Verlander's message to baseball puts Mets, Yankees in play https://t.co/P137UdWvMtBlogger / Podcaster
Who do you think will win the 2021 National League MVP? #GENYPollsBlogger / Podcaster
Sports Illustrated speculates that Steve Cohen's reputation as a tough boss at his hedge fund is scaring off prospective GM candidates. I concur. #Mets https://t.co/VwxuLbYdrgBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Joelsherman1: Even after a down year in 2021, Conforto had a lot of suitors (more than a dozen have checked in), which led to turning down the $18.4M qualifying offer from the #MetsSuper Fan
