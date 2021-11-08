New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
68504365_thumbnail

Early Qualifying Offer Decisions

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 6m

Fourteen players were issued the $18.4MM qualifying offer before yesterday's deadline. Those players have until November 17 to gauge interest …

More Recent New York Mets Articles

New York Post
68504209_thumbnail

Justin Verlander’s message to baseball puts Mets, Yankees in play

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 3m

Justin Verlander's not thinking about rebuilding anything. For the first time in his storied career, he’s ready for the action of bona fide free agency.

Newsday
Blog-share-nd

Mets attending GM meetings . . . without a GM | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 12m

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Defying industry norms, a contingent of Mets front-office executives arrived Monday at the general managers’ meetings, the unofficial kickoff of MLB’s offseason, with an unusual arr

North Jersey
68503674_thumbnail

Is this the end of an era for Michael Conforto and the NY Mets?

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 34m

With Michael Conforto reportedly set to reject the Mets' qualifying offer, is this the end of an era for the right fielder and the Mets?

SNY.tv
68503427_thumbnail

Michael Conforto declines qualifying offer, will test free agency

by: @snytv SNY.tv 46m

Michael Conforto will decline the Mets' qualifying offer and become a free agent.

Daily News
68503400_thumbnail

Mets' Michael Conforto chooses free agency over qualifying offer - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 47m

Conforto turned down the Mets' one-year, $18.4 million offer Monday.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets Merized
68502852_thumbnail

Report: Michael Conforto Will Reject Qualifying Offer From Mets

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 1h

Well, that escalated quickly, and at the same time, it's not surprising at all.Over the weekend, the New York Mets extended a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to both Michael Conforto

The Daily Stache

Michael Conforto Declines Qualifying Offer, Becomes Free Agent

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 1h

Former New York Mets’ outfielder Michael Conforto has officially declined the qualifying offer, which would have paid him more than $18 million to come back on a one-year deal. Instead, he and Scott Boras will test the waters in free agency.  This is according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Last year was a...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets