New York Mets

New York Post
Michael Conforto planning to decline Mets’ qualifying offer

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

If Michael Conforto returns to the Mets it will be through free agency, and not attached to a qualifying offer.

New York Post
Mets expected to talk Kris Bryant with Scott Boras at GM meetings

by: Mike Puma New York Post 42m

The Mets’ need for a right-handed bat, third-base upgrade and versatility all point to Bryant as a strong fit for a lineup that underperformed in 2021.

The Score
Report: Mets' Conforto among 3 players who will decline qualifying offer

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 1h

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto plans to decline the one-year, $18.4-million qualifying offer tendered to him Sunday and will become a free agent, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.Conforto, 28, became a staple of the Mets' lineup after debuting during their pennant-winning 2015 campaign...

MLB Trade Rumors
Early Qualifying Offer Decisions

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 2h

Fourteen players were issued the $18.4MM qualifying offer before yesterday's deadline. Those players have until November 17 to gauge interest …

Newsday
Mets attending GM meetings . . . without a GM | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2h

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Defying industry norms, a contingent of Mets front-office executives arrived Monday at the general managers’ meetings, the unofficial kickoff of MLB’s offseason, with an unusual arr

North Jersey
Is this the end of an era for Michael Conforto and the NY Mets?

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 2h

With Michael Conforto reportedly set to reject the Mets' qualifying offer, is this the end of an era for the right fielder and the Mets?

SNY.tv
Michael Conforto declines qualifying offer, will test free agency

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

Michael Conforto will decline the Mets' qualifying offer and become a free agent.

Daily News
Mets' Michael Conforto chooses free agency over qualifying offer - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 3h

Conforto turned down the Mets' one-year, $18.4 million offer Monday.

Mets Merized
Report: Michael Conforto Will Reject Qualifying Offer From Mets

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 3h

Well, that escalated quickly, and at the same time, it's not surprising at all.Over the weekend, the New York Mets extended a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to both Michael Conforto

