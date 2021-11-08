- IN
Mets expected to talk Kris Bryant with Scott Boras at GM meetings
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 42m
The Mets’ need for a right-handed bat, third-base upgrade and versatility all point to Bryant as a strong fit for a lineup that underperformed in 2021.
Report: Mets' Conforto among 3 players who will decline qualifying offer
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 1h
New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto plans to decline the one-year, $18.4-million qualifying offer tendered to him Sunday and will become a free agent, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.Conforto, 28, became a staple of the Mets' lineup after debuting during their pennant-winning 2015 campaign...
Early Qualifying Offer Decisions
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
Fourteen players were issued the $18.4MM qualifying offer before yesterday's deadline. Those players have until November 17 to gauge interest …
Mets attending GM meetings . . . without a GM | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Defying industry norms, a contingent of Mets front-office executives arrived Monday at the general managers’ meetings, the unofficial kickoff of MLB’s offseason, with an unusual arr
Is this the end of an era for Michael Conforto and the NY Mets?
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 2h
With Michael Conforto reportedly set to reject the Mets' qualifying offer, is this the end of an era for the right fielder and the Mets?
Michael Conforto declines qualifying offer, will test free agency
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
Michael Conforto will decline the Mets' qualifying offer and become a free agent.
Mets' Michael Conforto chooses free agency over qualifying offer - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 3h
Conforto turned down the Mets' one-year, $18.4 million offer Monday.
Report: Michael Conforto Will Reject Qualifying Offer From Mets
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 3h
Well, that escalated quickly, and at the same time, it's not surprising at all.Over the weekend, the New York Mets extended a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to both Michael Conforto
The old Mets throw $24 million at like Eduardo Escobar for no reason to “jump the market”. Stay tuned to see if that was Jeff or if it was Sandy.The Mets always do that thing where they immediately sign some random free agent to way too much money. I wonder who it will be this year? We’ll probably find out tomorrow or something.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @jaseidler: If the Mets were willing to trade PCA for two months of Báez they should easily be willing to give up the 14th pick for a free agent of similar quality or better on more term. And I’m really gonna be fascinated when everyone suddenly starts valuing that pick so highly.Beat Writer / Columnist
Glad Conforto is likely gone. I want all the 2021 Mets gone. All of them. Complicit in their silence. Not a leader in the bunch.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsDaddy2013: I hope @StevenACohen2 will direct the Mets to have a 25 patch on the jerseys to honor FelicianoBlogger / Podcaster
