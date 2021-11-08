New York Mets

nj.com
MLB rumors: Insider predicts massive free-agent contracts for Yankees targets | Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez bargains? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 23m

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is shopping the free agency market for a new shortstop and starting pitching.

Mets Merized
68512060_thumbnail

FOCO RELEASES METS 1986 WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS BOBBLEHEADS

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 17m

Check it out....Forever Collectibles (FOCO) has released Series 2 of their Mets 1986 World Series Champions Bobblehead Collection .This second launch includes six more of your favorite '86

nj.com
66908809_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Yankees trade target on the market; Shortstop competition simmers; Mets slugger’s decision | Latest news, buzz, updates - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 44m

The MLB GM meetings are under way in Carlsbad, Calif. with hot stove news involving a pair of potential New York Yankees targets.

Mack's Mets
65481607_thumbnail

Yesterday in Arizona (11/8/21): Baty 0 for 2; Surprise Saguaros 4 Salt River Rafters 3

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

Box Score Brett Baty  0 for 2, 1 walk - now hitting .250 with a .732 OPS.  Carlos Cortes , Wilmer Reyes and Hayden Senger   did...

Lohud

The Journal News

by: Associated Press LoHud 1h

New York Post
68505594_thumbnail

Mets expected to talk Kris Bryant with Scott Boras at GM meetings

by: Mike Puma New York Post 8h

The Mets’ need for a right-handed bat, third-base upgrade and versatility all point to Bryant as a strong fit for a lineup that underperformed in 2021.

The Score
68504868_thumbnail

Report: Mets' Conforto among 3 players who will decline qualifying offer

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 9h

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto plans to decline the one-year, $18.4-million qualifying offer tendered to him Sunday and will become a free agent, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.Conforto, 28, became a staple of the Mets' lineup after debuting during their pennant-winning 2015 campaign...

MLB Trade Rumors
68504365_thumbnail

Early Qualifying Offer Decisions

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 10h

Fourteen players were issued the $18.4MM qualifying offer before yesterday's deadline. Those players have until November 17 to gauge interest …

Newsday
21984043_thumbnail

Mets attending GM meetings . . . without a GM | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 10h

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Defying industry norms, a contingent of Mets front-office executives arrived Monday at the general managers’ meetings, the unofficial kickoff of MLB’s offseason, with an unusual arr

