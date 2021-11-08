- IN
FOCO RELEASES METS 1986 WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS BOBBLEHEADS
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 17m
Check it out....Forever Collectibles (FOCO) has released Series 2 of their Mets 1986 World Series Champions Bobblehead Collection .This second launch includes six more of your favorite '86
MLB rumors: Yankees trade target on the market; Shortstop competition simmers; Mets slugger’s decision | Latest news, buzz, updates - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 44m
The MLB GM meetings are under way in Carlsbad, Calif. with hot stove news involving a pair of potential New York Yankees targets.
Yesterday in Arizona (11/8/21): Baty 0 for 2; Surprise Saguaros 4 Salt River Rafters 3
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Box Score Brett Baty 0 for 2, 1 walk - now hitting .250 with a .732 OPS. Carlos Cortes , Wilmer Reyes and Hayden Senger did...
by: Associated Press — LoHud 1h
Mets expected to talk Kris Bryant with Scott Boras at GM meetings
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 8h
The Mets’ need for a right-handed bat, third-base upgrade and versatility all point to Bryant as a strong fit for a lineup that underperformed in 2021.
Report: Mets' Conforto among 3 players who will decline qualifying offer
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 9h
New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto plans to decline the one-year, $18.4-million qualifying offer tendered to him Sunday and will become a free agent, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.Conforto, 28, became a staple of the Mets' lineup after debuting during their pennant-winning 2015 campaign...
Early Qualifying Offer Decisions
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 10h
Fourteen players were issued the $18.4MM qualifying offer before yesterday's deadline. Those players have until November 17 to gauge interest …
Mets attending GM meetings . . . without a GM | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 10h
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Defying industry norms, a contingent of Mets front-office executives arrived Monday at the general managers’ meetings, the unofficial kickoff of MLB’s offseason, with an unusual arr
