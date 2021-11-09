New York Mets

Baseball Prospectus
The Mets Should Hire Me as Their New GM

by: Marc Normandin Baseball Prospectus 3h

The Mets are struggling to find a new general manager, so I'll do it. I'll be the Mets' new GM.

The Score
Top 20 MLB free-agent pitchers

by: theScore Staff The Score 4s

With the offseason underway, theScore's MLB editors rank the top free-agent pitchers available, choosing 15 starters and five relievers (statistics from 2021).Top 20 MLB free-agent position playersStarters1. Max Scherzer Ronald Martinez / Getty Images Sport / GettyAge: 37Throws: Right2021 salary: $34

Mets Minors

Brett Baty Walks and Scores in AFL Win

by: ben reimer Mets Minors 16m

Dominican Winter League (from Sunday, November 7)Ronny Mauricio collected two extra-base hits in the Tigres del Licey's 4-2 win. Michael Mayer of Metsmerized has a complete briefing of Maurici

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Yennsy Diaz

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 21m

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t

Just Mets

Michael Conforto heads to free agency, and remembering Pedro Feliciano

by: Rich MacLeod Just Mets 22m

Former Mets left-handed reliever Pedro Feliciano passes away at age 45. Plus, Michael Conforto reportedly declines the qualifying offer.

Metstradamus
amNewYork
Michael Conforto to decline Mets' qualifying offer | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 28m

Right fielder Michael Conforto is expected to decline the New York Mets' qualifying offer for the 2022 season and will opt to test free agency, according to a

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for November 9, 2021

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 48m

Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Baseball America
2021-22 Minor League Free Agents For All 30 MLB Teams

by: Matt Eddy Baseball America 1h

Declared minor league free agents for all 30 clubs.

