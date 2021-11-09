New York Mets

The Mets Police
68519680_thumbnail

Javy Baez. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Maybe what the Mets need is a Take No Prisoners Attitude.  Imagine all your Wally Backman fantasies except this time the manager REALLY DGAF as Pete Alonso might say. These could be the new Mets.  …

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Metro News
68516106_thumbnail

Michael Conforto to decline Mets' qualifying offer | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 5m

Right fielder Michael Conforto is expected to decline the New York Mets' qualifying offer for the 2022 season and will opt to test free agency, according to a

New York Post
68523233_thumbnail

Sandy Alderson admits harsh reality of Mets’ lingering GM search

by: Ethan Sears New York Post 8m

Sandy Alderson addressed the Mets' lingering GM search on Tuesday.

nj.com
68523050_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets’ Sandy Alderson updates manager, GM searches - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 12m

The New York Mets are looking for a new manager, general manager and president of baseball operations.

Elite Sports NY
68522933_thumbnail

Who should the Mets hire as their next general manager?

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 14m

Who should the Mets hire as their next general manager? first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Sportsnaut
68521326_thumbnail

3 ideal Kris Bryant free agent landing spots

by: Matt Johnson Sportsnaut 53m

Coming off a strong season, All-Star free agent Kris Bryant is going to land a huge contract. Here are 3 ideal free-agent destinations for him.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Bleacher Report
68521319_thumbnail

Kris Bryant Rumors: Mets Expected to Discuss Free-Agent Star with Scott Boras

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 53m

The New York Mets will reportedly discuss potentially signing free agent Kris Bryant with his agent, Scott Boras, during general manager meetings beginning...

Amazin' Avenue
68521139_thumbnail

A major decision looms with QO free agents

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 57m

The failure to sign Kumar Rocker will have a major impact on the Mets’ free agent plans.

SNY.tv
68520493_thumbnail

Mets to discuss Kris Bryant with Scott Boras during GM Meetings: report

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

The New York Mets will reportedly discuss free agent Kris Bryant with his agent, Scott Boras, at the GM Meetings.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 5h
    Idk if I even care who the GM is going to be when they will have to answer to someone next season. #Mets #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 5h
    Alderson on the idea his involvement in the organization is a detraction to GM candidates who want autonomy: "If it’s an issue and I’ve talked to people, we talk through it. I really don’t think that’s an issue.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 5h
    I rather have the #Mets hire a GM to groom them to be a POBO next year. Don’t want to go through this 💩 for a 3rd year in a row. #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 5h
    The Mets job will not be easy. Extremely high pressure. Extremely high expectations. The burden of #LOLMets from the previous regime. The stain of the last hires. But the potential here? Immense. It's the best opportunity in baseball, for whoever thinks they can handle it.
    Hannah Keyser
    Sandy Alderson on why so many people aren't interested in what he believes is an attractive as the Mets GM: https://t.co/zNi0K3ckW7
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    CBS Sports MLB @CBSSportsMLB 5h
    Mets front office search: Club no longer seeking president of baseball operations, only hiring general manager https://t.co/OTuNIdfQAo
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 5h
    Might the Mets get far enough down their list of GM options that they decide Sandy Alderson should just do it for a year? "We’re not there," he said. "I wouldn’t expect that we’ll be at that point."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets