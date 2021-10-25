New York Mets

Sportsnaut
68521326_thumbnail

3 ideal Kris Bryant free agent landing spots

by: Matt Johnson Sportsnaut 1h

Coming off a strong season, All-Star free agent Kris Bryant is going to land a huge contract. Here are 3 ideal free-agent destinations for him.

CBS Sports
Cohen-alderson

Mets front office search: Club no longer seeking president of baseball operations, only hiring general manager - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 2m

The Mets have been unable to land a president of baseball operations for the second straight offseason

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Top SNY Moments from the 2021 season

by: Michael Cahill Fansided: Rising Apple 4m

New York Mets fans are spoiled with the best broadcast team in baseball. Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling, and Steve Gelbs, along with the entire S...

Metro News
68516106_thumbnail

Michael Conforto to decline Mets' qualifying offer | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 14m

Right fielder Michael Conforto is expected to decline the New York Mets' qualifying offer for the 2022 season and will opt to test free agency, according to a

New York Post
68523233_thumbnail

Sandy Alderson admits harsh reality of Mets’ lingering GM search

by: Ethan Sears New York Post 17m

Sandy Alderson addressed the Mets' lingering GM search on Tuesday.

nj.com
68523050_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets’ Sandy Alderson updates manager, GM searches - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 21m

The New York Mets are looking for a new manager, general manager and president of baseball operations.

Elite Sports NY
68522933_thumbnail

Who should the Mets hire as their next general manager?

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 24m

Who should the Mets hire as their next general manager? first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Bleacher Report
68521319_thumbnail

Kris Bryant Rumors: Mets Expected to Discuss Free-Agent Star with Scott Boras

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 1h

The New York Mets will reportedly discuss potentially signing free agent Kris Bryant with his agent, Scott Boras, during general manager meetings beginning...

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 5h
    Idk if I even care who the GM is going to be when they will have to answer to someone next season. #Mets #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 5h
    Alderson on the idea his involvement in the organization is a detraction to GM candidates who want autonomy: "If it’s an issue and I’ve talked to people, we talk through it. I really don’t think that’s an issue.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 5h
    I rather have the #Mets hire a GM to groom them to be a POBO next year. Don’t want to go through this 💩 for a 3rd year in a row. #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 5h
    The Mets job will not be easy. Extremely high pressure. Extremely high expectations. The burden of #LOLMets from the previous regime. The stain of the last hires. But the potential here? Immense. It's the best opportunity in baseball, for whoever thinks they can handle it.
    Hannah Keyser
    Sandy Alderson on why so many people aren't interested in what he believes is an attractive as the Mets GM: https://t.co/zNi0K3ckW7
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    CBS Sports MLB @CBSSportsMLB 5h
    Mets front office search: Club no longer seeking president of baseball operations, only hiring general manager https://t.co/OTuNIdfQAo
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 5h
    Might the Mets get far enough down their list of GM options that they decide Sandy Alderson should just do it for a year? "We’re not there," he said. "I wouldn’t expect that we’ll be at that point."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
