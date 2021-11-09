New York Mets

68526966_thumbnail

Brandon Nimmo was pretty good when on the field in 2021

by: Kory Powell SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The always smiling centerfielder was one of the Mets’ best offensive players when healthy.

SNY.tv
68530597_thumbnail

Why Max Scherzer is a better fit for Mets than Justin Verlander during MLB free agency

by: @snytv SNY.tv 8m

If the Mets are looking to give big money to a veteran starter, Max Scherzer would be a much easier fit than Justin Verlander.

Newsday
68530174_thumbnail

Sandy Alderson: Mets settling for GM, actively considering 'several' candidates | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 20m

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Mets’ embattled quest for a general manager took another turn Tuesday with a revelation from team president Sandy Alderson: The new hire would receive a one-year commitment as t

Yardbarker
68529931_thumbnail

Former Nationals assistant GM Adam Cromie 'in the mix' to be Mets next GM

by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker Yardbarker 25m

Mets president Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that there are still "several" candidates under consideration for the gig, but he wouldn't mention an exact timeline as to when the vacancy would be filled.

WFAN
68529831_thumbnail

Sandy Alderson comments on Mets’ GM Search

by: Jasper Jones Radio.com: WFAN 27m

Mets president Sandy Alderson spoke to reporters at MLB’s annual general manager’s meeting Tuesday to give an update on the club’s GM search, admitting that the expectations that come with playing in New York, being the teams’ biggest deterrent.

Mets Merized
68529684_thumbnail

Former Nationals Asst. GM Adam Cromie Candidate For Mets Job

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 31m

Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that former Washington Nationals assistant general manager Adam Cromie is among the candidates in the mix to be named Mets general manager.Cromie w

SNY Mets

Would Justin Verlander be a good fit for the Mets or Yankees? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 33m

On Baseball Night in New York, Doug Williams asks Anthony Recker, Sarah Langs, Omar Minaya, and Andy Martino if Justin Verlander would be a good fit for the ...

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Will they pay for overpaying Francisco Lindor?

by: Anthony Rivera Fansided: Rising Apple 43m

When the New York Mets traded for superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor in January of 2021, it marked quite possibly the beginning of a new era in Queens. I...

ESPN NY Mets Blog
68527561_thumbnail

Alderson: NYC a deterrent in Mets' GM search

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 52m

Mets president Sandy Alderson said Tuesday the biggest impediment in the franchise's search for a general manager is the spotlight created by the New York market.

