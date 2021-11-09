- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Would Justin Verlander be a good fit for the Mets or Yankees? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 34m
On Baseball Night in New York, Doug Williams asks Anthony Recker, Sarah Langs, Omar Minaya, and Andy Martino if Justin Verlander would be a good fit for the ...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Why Max Scherzer is a better fit for Mets than Justin Verlander during MLB free agency
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 8m
If the Mets are looking to give big money to a veteran starter, Max Scherzer would be a much easier fit than Justin Verlander.
Sandy Alderson: Mets settling for GM, actively considering 'several' candidates | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 20m
CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Mets’ embattled quest for a general manager took another turn Tuesday with a revelation from team president Sandy Alderson: The new hire would receive a one-year commitment as t
Former Nationals assistant GM Adam Cromie 'in the mix' to be Mets next GM
by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 26m
Mets president Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that there are still "several" candidates under consideration for the gig, but he wouldn't mention an exact timeline as to when the vacancy would be filled.
Sandy Alderson comments on Mets’ GM Search
by: Jasper Jones — Radio.com: WFAN 28m
Mets president Sandy Alderson spoke to reporters at MLB’s annual general manager’s meeting Tuesday to give an update on the club’s GM search, admitting that the expectations that come with playing in New York, being the teams’ biggest deterrent.
Former Nationals Asst. GM Adam Cromie Candidate For Mets Job
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 31m
Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that former Washington Nationals assistant general manager Adam Cromie is among the candidates in the mix to be named Mets general manager.Cromie w
NY Mets: Will they pay for overpaying Francisco Lindor?
by: Anthony Rivera — Fansided: Rising Apple 44m
When the New York Mets traded for superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor in January of 2021, it marked quite possibly the beginning of a new era in Queens. I...
Alderson: NYC a deterrent in Mets' GM search
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 52m
Mets president Sandy Alderson said Tuesday the biggest impediment in the franchise's search for a general manager is the spotlight created by the New York market.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
.@baty_brett leads the Salt River Rafters in runs scored and extra-base hits through the team’s first 21 games in the @MLBazFallLeague.Minors
-
MLB rumors: Mets to meet with Scott Boras about Kris Bryant; Justin Verlander holds showcase https://t.co/IgAfYc0nzjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JustinCToscano: “As a little kid, I never dreamed of having my own shoe and stuff. I didn’t think it was possible.” How Francisco Lindor and New Balance came together tp create the Lindor 1 baseball cleats, the shortstop’s signature shoe. https://t.co/rfg6jGA7HBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JustinCToscano: David Wright: “He was a wonderful teammate with a great sense of humor.” Willie Randolph: "I know some days he was tired, but he always took the ball.” José Valentín: "He never worried about being overworked. He always put the team first.” https://t.co/xrqMDc5NRKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Reluctance to come to NY or the NY #Mets. Don’t know if this issue happens in the Bronx if they are in the same situation. #LGMSandy Alderson on the team's GM search "Admittedly there's a reluctance to come to New York but it's not about Steve or the organization. It's a big stage and some people would prefer to be elsewhere" https://t.co/OO4S5Mui16Blogger / Podcaster
-
Why Mets fired “good man” Zack Scott, who “did an excellent job for us”: https://t.co/83kfWUu4IpBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets