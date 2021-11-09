- IN
Sandy Alderson tries spinning GM search as Mets spin their wheels | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 2h
After a yearlong wait, Sandy Alderson finally introduced the Mets’ new president of baseball operations Tuesday morning at the GM meetings in California. It’s Sandy Alderson. By now, no one should be
If You Can Make It There, the Mets Would Love to Have Your Number
by: James Wagner — NY Times 2h
As the team’s search for a general manager continues, Sandy Alderson said the pressure of New York City has been a factor. “It’s a big stage and some people prefer to be elsewhere.”
Mets Discussing Kris Bryant at GM Meetings
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets need an upgrade at third base. Just like the trade deadline their main target should be Kris Bryant.Good thing the Mets are talking with agent Scott Boras about the 29-year-old right-
Mets GM search takes huge twist with Adam Cromie emerging as serious candidate
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
The Mets’ general manager search has taken a turn in an unorthodox direction.
Sources: Adam Cromie a serious candidate for Mets GM
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
Former Washington Nationals assistant GM Adam Cromie is a serious candidate to become GM of the New York Mets, league sources told SNY.
Ex-Nats asst. GM among Mets GM candidates: report - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
Sandy Alderson indicated the Mets are close to naming their next GM, and on Tuesday a new name surfaced.
The problem isn’t New York, Sandy. It’s YOU.
by: Josh Benjamin — Elite Sports NY 3h
Sandy Alderson's comments about New York City are just the latest reason why he needs to be gone from the New York Mets.
Sandy Alderson wishes Zack Scott well: 'He's a good man'
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 3h
Sandy Alderson wishes former interim general manager Zack Scott well after he was told he would not be returning to the team following his DUI arrest: ‘He’s a good man.’
.@Mets pitchers who appeared in 60+ games & recorded an ERA+ of at least 200: Jesse Orosco Armando Benítez Jeurys Familia Addison Reed Aaron Loup Pedro Feliciano #Mets #PedroFelicianoBlogger / Podcaster
CARLIN -- now on @ESPNNY98_7FM ▪️ When in doubt, blame the fans #Mets ▪️ The GM Search: WHO?!?!?! ▪️ Mike White has to start #Jets 📻 Listen on 98.7FM, TuneIn, ESPN App, https://t.co/6YtFGHWuYh, or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakersTV / Radio Personality
I’m not saying Adam Cromie should be the Mets GM, but the assumptions about him and his character are a little much and remind me why Twitter is such a drag most of the time.Beat Writer / Columnist
The shame is this was always debunked as the Daily News published a loose story by a writer know to take liberties with claiming “sourced” info@MikeSilvaMedia I see, already spreading a narrative.Blogger / Podcaster
