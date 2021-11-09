New York Mets

The New York Times
If You Can Make It There, the Mets Would Love to Have Your Number

by: James Wagner NY Times 2h

As the team’s search for a general manager continues, Sandy Alderson said the pressure of New York City has been a factor. “It’s a big stage and some people prefer to be elsewhere.”

Newsday
Sandy Alderson tries spinning GM search as Mets spin their wheels | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 2h

After a yearlong wait, Sandy Alderson finally introduced the Mets’ new president of baseball operations Tuesday morning at the GM meetings in California. It’s Sandy Alderson. By now, no one should be

Mets Merized
Mets Discussing Kris Bryant at GM Meetings

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 2h

The Mets need an upgrade at third base. Just like the trade deadline their main target should be Kris Bryant.Good thing the Mets are talking with agent Scott Boras about the 29-year-old right-

New York Post
Mets GM search takes huge twist with Adam Cromie emerging as serious candidate

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

The Mets’ general manager search has taken a turn in an unorthodox direction.

SNY.tv
Sources: Adam Cromie a serious candidate for Mets GM

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

Former Washington Nationals assistant GM Adam Cromie is a serious candidate to become GM of the New York Mets, league sources told SNY.

Daily News
Ex-Nats asst. GM among Mets GM candidates: report - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3h

Sandy Alderson indicated the Mets are close to naming their next GM, and on Tuesday a new name surfaced.

Elite Sports NY
The problem isn’t New York, Sandy. It’s YOU.

by: Josh Benjamin Elite Sports NY 3h

Sandy Alderson's comments about New York City are just the latest reason why he needs to be gone from the New York Mets.

WFAN
Sandy Alderson wishes Zack Scott well: 'He's a good man'

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 3h

Sandy Alderson wishes former interim general manager Zack Scott well after he was told he would not be returning to the team following his DUI arrest: ‘He’s a good man.’

    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 5h
    .@Mets pitchers who appeared in 60+ games & recorded an ERA+ of at least 200: Jesse Orosco Armando Benítez Jeurys Familia Addison Reed Aaron Loup Pedro Feliciano #Mets #PedroFeliciano
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 5h
    CARLIN -- now on @ESPNNY98_7FM ▪️ When in doubt, blame the fans #Mets ▪️ The GM Search: WHO?!?!?! ▪️ Mike White has to start #Jets 📻 Listen on 98.7FM, TuneIn, ESPN App, https://t.co/6YtFGHWuYh, or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers
    D.J. Short @djshort 5h
    I’m not saying Adam Cromie should be the Mets GM, but the assumptions about him and his character are a little much and remind me why Twitter is such a drag most of the time.
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 5h
    The shame is this was always debunked as the Daily News published a loose story by a writer know to take liberties with claiming “sourced” info
    Gil Almonte
    @MikeSilvaMedia I see, already spreading a narrative.
