Which players do you want the Yankees and Mets to sign?

by: Justin Tasch New York Post 10m

It's time to play Armchair GM.

The Athletic
What happened between the Mets and Zack Scott? – The Athletic

by: The Athletic MLB Staff The Athletic 2h

Scott’s abrupt firing raised eyebrows in baseball and even in the organization for its odd timing.

SNY.tv
Could Michael Conforto still potentially return to Mets? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Doug Williams, Anthony Recker, John Jastremski, and Anthony McCarron discuss reports that Michael Conforto will decline the Mets qualifying offer and whether he could potentially still return.

The New York Times
If You Can Make It There, the Mets Would Love to Have Your Number

by: James Wagner NY Times 6h

As the team’s search for a general manager continues, Sandy Alderson said the pressure of New York City has been a factor. “It’s a big stage and some people prefer to be elsewhere.”

Newsday
Sandy Alderson tries spinning GM search as Mets spin their wheels | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 6h

After a yearlong wait, Sandy Alderson finally introduced the Mets’ new president of baseball operations Tuesday morning at the GM meetings in California. It’s Sandy Alderson. By now, no one should be

Mets Merized
Mets Discussing Kris Bryant at GM Meetings

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 6h

The Mets need an upgrade at third base. Just like the trade deadline their main target should be Kris Bryant.Good thing the Mets are talking with agent Scott Boras about the 29-year-old right-

Daily News
Ex-Nats asst. GM among Mets GM candidates: report - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 7h

Sandy Alderson indicated the Mets are close to naming their next GM, and on Tuesday a new name surfaced.

Elite Sports NY
The problem isn’t New York, Sandy. It’s YOU.

by: Josh Benjamin Elite Sports NY 7h

Sandy Alderson's comments about New York City are just the latest reason why he needs to be gone from the New York Mets.

