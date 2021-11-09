- IN
Mets’ Sandy Alderson wants to hire GM before a manager
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
The lack of competition for managerial candidates has Mets president Sandy Alderson content to wait until after he hires a general manager before turning attention to the field staff.
What happened between the Mets and Zack Scott? – The Athletic
by: The Athletic MLB Staff — The Athletic 4h
Scott’s abrupt firing raised eyebrows in baseball and even in the organization for its odd timing.
Could Michael Conforto still potentially return to Mets? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4h
Doug Williams, Anthony Recker, John Jastremski, and Anthony McCarron discuss reports that Michael Conforto will decline the Mets qualifying offer and whether he could potentially still return.
If You Can Make It There, the Mets Would Love to Have Your Number
by: James Wagner — NY Times 7h
As the team’s search for a general manager continues, Sandy Alderson said the pressure of New York City has been a factor. “It’s a big stage and some people prefer to be elsewhere.”
Sandy Alderson tries spinning GM search as Mets spin their wheels | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 8h
After a yearlong wait, Sandy Alderson finally introduced the Mets’ new president of baseball operations Tuesday morning at the GM meetings in California. It’s Sandy Alderson. By now, no one should be
Mets Discussing Kris Bryant at GM Meetings
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 8h
The Mets need an upgrade at third base. Just like the trade deadline their main target should be Kris Bryant.Good thing the Mets are talking with agent Scott Boras about the 29-year-old right-
Ex-Nats asst. GM among Mets GM candidates: report - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 9h
Sandy Alderson indicated the Mets are close to naming their next GM, and on Tuesday a new name surfaced.
The problem isn’t New York, Sandy. It’s YOU.
by: Josh Benjamin — Elite Sports NY 9h
Sandy Alderson's comments about New York City are just the latest reason why he needs to be gone from the New York Mets.
Tweets
RT @nut_history: Tom TerrificBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SNYtv: "We played hard for each other" Just about two years ago, Pete Alonso won the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year award ⏮ https://t.co/uASgfQAPkDTV / Radio Personality
While Christie and Steve Cohen are close, sources say Cromie’s Mets candidacy did not originate with Christie. This minor link here appears coincidental; word is Christie doesn’t know Cromie. Also, Jones Day is huge firm that repped Bridget Kelly, who Christie fired, not ChristieIn doing research on Mets GM candidate Adam Cromie, I found that the firm where Cromie works defended Chris Christie’s office before the Supreme Court regarding Bridgegate. Christie, on the Mets board of directors, has been reportedly involved in the Mets front office search.Beat Writer / Columnist
"Certainly fair to call him the leading candidate at this point" On @GEICO SportsNite, @martinonyc joins @emacSNY from the GM Meetings to discuss Adam Cromie's candidacy for the Mets GM job & why it's difficult to get a good candidate to come to New York https://t.co/ICtWXoUwivTV / Radio Network
💀💀💀After much thought, I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration as GM of the @MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets' Sandy Alderson wants to hire GM before a manager https://t.co/WItUwqgM6jBlogger / Podcaster
