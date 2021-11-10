New York Mets

Mets Merized
New Details Emerge in Zack Scott’s Dismissal

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 2h

New details emerged Tuesday evening on the Mets dismissal of interim general manager Zack Scott, following his failure to immediately report a DUI on Sept. 1.The Athletic reports that the Mets

The Cold Wire
3 Potential Landing Spots For Marcus Stroman In Free Agency

by: Tyler Wells The Cold Wire 24s

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a standout season in 2021, setting him up to bring in a big contract as a free agent.

Amazin' Avenue
Steve Cohen and minor league pay

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

He said the quiet part out loud.

Mets Merized
Cromie, Cohen Met Face-To-Face on Tuesday

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 17m

Adam Cromie and Steve Cohen met face-to-face Tuesday night, according to the New York Post.If the meeting went well the expectation is Cromie would be made an offer to be the next Mets general

Metstradamus
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Brandon Drury

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 21m

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…

WFAN
Steve Cohen meets with Adam Cromie to discuss Mets GM job

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 37m

According to a report by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Mets owner Steve Cohen met face-to-face with Adam Cromie to discuss the general manager position.

New York Post
Adam Cromie could get Mets GM offer after face-to-face with Steve Cohen

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 44m

Steve Cohen and Adam Cromie met face-to-face Tuesday night, sources told The Post.

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Why this rebuilding team will try to sign Javier Baez

by: William Wetzel Fansided: Rising Apple 55m

The New York Mets are entering an offseason when important decisions will have to be made. Following a disappointing season in 2021, the team is looking at...

MLB: Mets.com
Baty makes roster for Fall Stars Game

by: N/A MLB: Mets 57m

One of the best things about the Arizona Fall League throughout the season is the opportunity to see future Major League stars before they get there at any given game. On Saturday at the annual Fall Stars Game, many of them will be found on one field at one time.

