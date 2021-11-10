New York Mets

New York Post
Marcus Stroman isn’t over Brian Cashman slight after two years

by: Ethan Sears New York Post 2h

Two years after Brian Cashman said Marcus Stroman wasn't a "difference-maker," the pitcher got on Twitter to remind everyone of the slight.

WFAN
Scott Boras expects big payday for Michael Conforto

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 16m

Michael Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, expects his client to get a big payday in free agency this winter after declining the Mets qualifying offer.

Film Room
Mets' State of the System | 11/10/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 31m

Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and more highlight the Mets' State of the System in 2022

Mets Merized
Contract Prediction Roundup: Where Experts Think Mets Players are Going

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 1h

The offseason has just begun and free agent deals are already being signed. The Dodgers made the first splash signing Andrew Heaney to a one-year $8 million deal on Monday.The Mets have a whop

SNY Mets

Could Michael Conforto still potentially return to the Mets? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

On Baseball Night in NY, Doug Williams, Anthony Recker, John Jastremski, and Anthony McCarron talk about the reports that Michael Conforto will decline the M...

Daily News
Mets’ decision to fire Zack Scott came down to optics - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

The Mets’ decision to part ways with Zack Scott, the team’s acting GM from January to August, came down to optics.

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Brandon Drury

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 3h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…

The Cold Wire
3 Potential Landing Spots For Marcus Stroman In Free Agency

by: Tyler Wells The Cold Wire 3h

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a standout season in 2021, setting him up to bring in a big contract as a free agent.

