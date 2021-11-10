- IN
Mets’ decision to fire Zack Scott came down to optics - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
The Mets’ decision to part ways with Zack Scott, the team’s acting GM from January to August, came down to optics.
Scott Boras expects big payday for Michael Conforto
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 16m
Michael Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, expects his client to get a big payday in free agency this winter after declining the Mets qualifying offer.
Mets' State of the System | 11/10/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 31m
Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and more highlight the Mets' State of the System in 2022
Contract Prediction Roundup: Where Experts Think Mets Players are Going
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 1h
The offseason has just begun and free agent deals are already being signed. The Dodgers made the first splash signing Andrew Heaney to a one-year $8 million deal on Monday.The Mets have a whop
Could Michael Conforto still potentially return to the Mets? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
On Baseball Night in NY, Doug Williams, Anthony Recker, John Jastremski, and Anthony McCarron talk about the reports that Michael Conforto will decline the M...
Marcus Stroman isn’t over Brian Cashman slight after two years
by: Ethan Sears — New York Post 2h
Two years after Brian Cashman said Marcus Stroman wasn't a "difference-maker," the pitcher got on Twitter to remind everyone of the slight.
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Brandon Drury
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 3h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…
3 Potential Landing Spots For Marcus Stroman In Free Agency
by: Tyler Wells — The Cold Wire 3h
New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a standout season in 2021, setting him up to bring in a big contract as a free agent.
