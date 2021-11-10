Scott Boras thinks that Scott Boras is the most clever person that you’ve ever met He went on to say that he thinks Conforto will get the same contract he would have gotten after 2020 2021: .232/.344/.384/.729 14 HRs 55 RBIs 2020: .322/.412/.515/.927 9 HRs 31 RBIs

Jesse Rogers “He’s kind of the Sean Connery of baseball. He has positional versatility which makes him untouchable. He has Bond like abilities to create a great middle of the lineup. He’s always red hot in the hunt for October. He’s an extraordinary gentleman and in a league of his own.”