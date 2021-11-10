- IN
Scott Boras: Conforto Is the “King of Queens”
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 3h
MLB superagent Scott Boras held court at the GM meetings on Wednesday discussing his corral of clients entering free agency this offseason. Michael Conforto is the lone Mets free agent represented
Boras: MLB cancer of trading veterans helped Braves win
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 16m
Super agent Scott Boras claims baseball's trend of trading away veterans for draft picks gave the Atlanta Braves the opportunity to win the World Series.
Scott Boras: Michael Conforto wants long-term deal amid ‘extraordinary’ interest
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 17m
Michael Conforto will receive a significant free-agent payday, his lackluster season aside, according to his agent.
LIVE: The '21 All-MLB Team nominees are ...
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 53m
As fans participate in their yearly debates surrounding the game's marquee awards, they once again will have the opportunity to help decide the third annual All-MLB Team. Nominees are being announced LIVE right now on MLB Network for the 2021 All-MLB Team, which -- as in each of the last
Samson: How Sandy Alderson should've categorized the Mets GM search - CBSSports.com
by: Nothing Personal with David Samson — CBS Sports 1h
David Samson weighed in on the Mets' search for a new general manager
Scott Boras addresses client Michael Conforto's free agency thus far | News Conference | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Scott Boras, agent for free agent OF Michael Conforto, says the former Met is drawing a lot of interest on the free agent market, blames his slow 2021 start ...
3 Free Agents Mets Should Target This Offseason
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 2h
The New York Mets want to leave behind an ugly 2021 season and aim high in 2022. To do that, they need some stellar reinforcements.
Can You Name Every Mets PoBO and GM Candidate?
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 2h
As the Mets president of baseball operations and general manager carries on, try and guess all the current and rejected candidates from the last month.Can you name all 20?
Boras: MLB cancer of trading veterans helped Braves win | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Baseball's most influential agent said the sport was the victim of a “competitive cancer” caused by teams unloading veterans to accumulate draft picks and said the Atlanta Braves' World Serie
