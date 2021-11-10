New York Mets

SNY.tv
68581899_thumbnail

Nationals' Mike Rizzo: Mets GM candidate Adam Cromie 'attacked every responsibility that we gave him'

by: @snytv SNY.tv 28m

Perhaps no one in the game knows Mets general manager candidate Adam Cromie better than Washington Nationals president and general manager Mike Rizzo, who worked with Cromie from 2007 until 2017.

CBS Sports
68526859_thumbnail

MLB qualifying offer decisions: Corey Seager, Nick Castellanos, Michael Conforto, Chris Taylor decline - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 2h

The remaining 10 qualified free agents have until Nov. 17 to accept or reject

Newsday
68581579_thumbnail

No Sprite, no spite: Braves' Anthopoulos beaming as WS champ | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 45m

(AP) -- Stuck at home while his Atlanta Braves won the World Series last week, Alex Anthopoulos wasn't sure how to celebrate when his two young kids offered an idea:“They wanted us to pull out the Sp

Daily News
68580764_thumbnail

Scott Boras: Michael Conforto is ‘King of Queens’ - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 1h

“Basically, he’s become the ‘King of Queens,’ and in free agency now, he’s the ace of many GM’s hearts,” Boras said of Conforto Wednesday.

NBC Sports
68578323_thumbnail

Boras: MLB cancer of trading veterans helped Braves win

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 3h

Super agent Scott Boras claims baseball's trend of trading away veterans for draft picks gave the Atlanta Braves the opportunity to win the World Series.

New York Post
68578278_thumbnail

Scott Boras: Michael Conforto wants long-term deal amid ‘extraordinary’ interest

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

Michael Conforto will receive a significant free-agent payday, his lackluster season aside, according to his agent.

MLB: Mets.com
68577298_thumbnail

LIVE: The '21 All-MLB Team nominees are ...

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4h

As fans participate in their yearly debates surrounding the game's marquee awards, they once again will have the opportunity to help decide the third annual All-MLB Team. Nominees are being announced LIVE right now on MLB Network for the 2021 All-MLB Team, which -- as in each of the last

CBS Sports
68576837_thumbnail

Samson: How Sandy Alderson should've categorized the Mets GM search - CBSSports.com

by: Nothing Personal with David Samson CBS Sports 4h

David Samson weighed in on the Mets' search for a new general manager

