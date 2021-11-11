New York Mets

Just Mets

Eyes back on David Stearns, plus the Mets rotation, Javier Báez, and where Robinson Canó fits into the Mets' plans

by: Michael Baron Just Mets 2h

What’s Up with the Mets? 💭 The Mets continue to have their eye on Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns, could have serious interest in the same role with the Mets if available after the 2022 season (Athletic). The Mets have not made a formal offer to Adam Cromie or any of the...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Bleacher Report
68596651_thumbnail

Mets Rumors: Brewers' David Stearns Targeted for President of Baseball Ops Job

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 11s

The New York Mets aren't giving up on their pursuit of David Stearns, but they are reportedly set to wait another year in an attempt to make it happen. ...

SNY.tv
68596203_thumbnail

Mets News: More Adam Cromie GM buzz; Scott Boras talks Michael Conforto

by: @snytv SNY.tv 15m

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...

The Mets Police
68596045_thumbnail

If Matt Harvey did this….Lindor attends basketball game

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 20m

Man, if Matt Harvey attended a basketball game instead of working out and watching game films, especially after coming off a season in which he booed the fans AND had a lousy .732 OPS (OPS is a stu…

MLB Trade Rumors
63843765_thumbnail

Mets Still Targeting David Stearns After His Brewers Contract Ends

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 24m

The Mets have twice been denied in their attempts to interview David Stearns about their president of baseball operations job, …

Yardbarker
68595430_thumbnail

Report: Mets' 'primary target' for president of baseball operations is Brewers' David Stearns

by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker Yardbarker 36m

The New York Mets appear to be honing in on one man for their president of baseball operations gig. 

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
MLB Daily Dish
68595416_thumbnail

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Joakim Soria retires, Yankees re-sign Joely Rodriguez

by: Eric Cole SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 37m

The Yankees made what could best be described as a lukewarm stove move while a long-time reliever calls it a career.

Mets Merized
68595332_thumbnail

Five Takeaways From Sandy Alderson’s Wednesday Press Conference

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 40m

Sandy Alderson met with the media for the second time in as many days. Alderson spoke more openly about specific Mets players rather than just how the Mets front office search is going.No GM Upd

Metro News
68594541_thumbnail

Mets have already met with Javier Baez: report | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

The New York Mets still appear to be plenty active in the player's market despite the current lack of front-office structure — most notably without a general

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets