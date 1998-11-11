New York Mets

New York Post
How Robinson Cano fared in winter-league debut as Mets return looms

by: Ethan Sears New York Post 7m

Robinson Cano was back on a baseball field Wednesday.

Rising Apple

by: Michael Cahill Fansided: Rising Apple 18m

Baseball writers are reporting on New York Mets rumors about free agent shortstop Javy Baez early in the offseason. Baez is a tremendous athlete who can he...

Mets Merized
Analyzing Four Potential Starting Pitcher Trade Targets For Mets

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 27m

The New York Mets have important roster decisions to make this offseason. One area with a considerable number of questions is the starting rotation.According to FanGraphs’ Roster Resource, t

MLB Trade Rumors
Phillies Interested In Starling Marte, Aaron Loup

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 34m

The Phillies have interest in center fielder Starling Marte and reliever Aaron Loup, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman (Twitter …

MLB: Mets.com
Which prospects will make 40-man rosters?

by: N/A MLB: Mets 44m

It’s decision time for Major League front offices. All 30 teams have until Nov. 19 to make decisions about their 40-man rosters. Some prospects will earn a coveted spot, some will not and will thus be eligible to be picked up by another team in the Rule 5 Draft, which

Gotham Baseball

Rule 39: There Is No Such Thing As A Coincidence.

by: Mark Healey Gotham Baseball 1h

So, now that the New York Mets seem to be close to hiring a General Manager, there’s other news coming out of the MLB GM Meetings. Sandy Alderson was expected to move to become Mets president…

WFAN
Nationals GM Mike Rizzo on Mets GM candidate Adam Cromie

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 1h

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo, who employed Adam Cromie as an assistant for more than a decade, gave his former employee some praise as he navigates the running for the Mets’ GM opening.

