Sandy Alderson says luxury tax won't be an impediment to Mets' spending | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Eventually, after or while they hire a general manager and manager and a whole bunch of coaches, the Mets can get to the fun part of the offseason: Bringing in really good baseball
Mets still Sandy Alderson's show at GM Meetings as front office search rolls on | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 42m
Doug Williams, Andy Martino, and Jerry Blevins drop an all-new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as Andy checks in from the GM Meetings.
MMO Free Agent Profile: Eduardo Escobar, INF
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 45m
Position: INFBats/Throws: S/RAge: 32 (1/5/1989)Traditional Stats: 146 games, .253/.314/.472, 26 2B’s, 28 HR’s, 90 RBIAdvanced Stats: 107 wRC+, 3.0 fWAR, .334 WOBADefensive Stats: 2.0 U
Mets Get More Clueless By the Day
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 1h
De facto President of Baseball Operations? He never mentioned the real reason that his mere presence in Flushing means his hire would never have true autonomy.
Robinson Cano goes 1-for-4 in Dominican Winter League debut
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
Robinson Cano went 1-for-4 in his Dominican Winter League debut on Wednesday, marking his first game action in nearly a full year after being suspended for the entire 2021 MLB season for a second PED offense.
What Adam Cromie can expect if he lands Mets GM job - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
He reportedly interviewed with owner Steve Cohen earlier this week.
How Robinson Cano fared in winter-league debut as Mets return looms
by: Ethan Sears — New York Post 2h
Robinson Cano was back on a baseball field Wednesday.
.@Senger15 is enjoying his time playing ball in the desert. The @Mets catching prospect chats about competing in the @MLBazFallLeague and reflects on his 2021 minor league season. 👀 Full video 🎥: https://t.co/qEZT5aDEgUMinors
ICYMI, notes on Cromie and Samuel Mondry-Cohen (before the report even dropped; look at this guy..) and how the Mets ended up at this point.. https://t.co/tTNoXKATyeBeat Writer / Columnist
Five-game flex plans for 2022 Spring Training are on sale now! https://t.co/A3ktQeAkfwMinors
When the media can get the #Mets GM search right without making up stuff we can thank them, until then let’s say the veterans have a tad bit of an edge in terms of importance to our lives.CNN: “We thank soldiers for their service because they devote themselves to protecting our freedoms, and we should. But we should also thank the media for the same reason -- especially when the stakes have never been higher.” https://t.co/gC2BMntB1PBlogger / Podcaster
Probably the Mets on paper because Cohen is motivated and will spend enormous amounts of money. They will probably still screw it up because they are the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @JeffPassan: The Philadelphia Phillies are hiring Anirudh Kilambi as an assistant general manager, sources tell me and @kileymcd. Kilambi, 27, was the assistant director of research and development for the Tampa Bay Rays, who continue to be the game’s most bountiful pipeline for executives.Blogger / Podcaster
