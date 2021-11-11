- IN
GM meetings end with Mets’ front-office questions lingering
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
The Mets had multiple GM candidates in play upon team president Sandy Alderson’s departure on Wednesday.
2021 Silver Slugger Awards Announced
by: MMO News Desk — Mets Merized Online 32m
The 2021 Silver Slugger Awards were announced on Thursday night. The Mets only nominee, Jacob deGrom, lost out to Braves pitcher Max Fried.Here's the list of winners:American LeagueFirst b
Should Javier Baez be a focal point of the Mets' future? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 53m
On Baseball Night in NY, Doug Williams, Anthony Recker, and Sal Licata discuss if Javier Baez as the Mets premier free agent signing is enough for the team this offseason.
Pedro Feliciano, Durable Relief Pitcher for the Mets, Dies at 45
by: Peter Keepnews — NY Times 3h
He led the major leagues in appearances from 2008 to 2010, earning him the nickname Perpetual Pedro.
Mets are still Sandy’s show at the GM Meetings as the search for a GM rolls on | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
Doug Williams, Andy Martino, and Jerry Blevins drop an all-new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by @Verizon, as Andy drops in from the MLB GM M...
Sandy Alderson says luxury tax won't be an impediment to Mets' spending | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 5h
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Eventually, after or while they hire a general manager and manager and a whole bunch of coaches, the Mets can get to the fun part of the offseason: Bringing in really good baseball
Mets Get More Clueless By the Day
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 5h
De facto President of Baseball Operations? He never mentioned the real reason that his mere presence in Flushing means his hire would never have true autonomy.
RT @searlebaseball: Nothing but respect for MY Silver Slugger #JakeWasRobbed #LGM #LFGM #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Is bringing back Javy Báez a big enough splash for the Mets this offseason? @DougWilliamsSNY, @Anthony_Recker, @sal_licata & Terry Collins talk about it on Baseball Night in New York! https://t.co/uTydl6CehY ➡️ @CadillacTV / Radio Network
2021 Silver Slugger Awards Announced https://t.co/HxVRYefq5mBlog / Website
It’s really a slap in the face that the people running a trillion dollar organization have only recently caught up to stats that me and my nerdy friends started using in like 2004.Before free agency and in place of arbitration, MLB proposes paying players based on FanGraphs’ calculation of WAR. With @Ken_Rosenthal and @enosarris https://t.co/K1BPmUdTCWBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JohnMackinAde:Blogger / Podcaster
