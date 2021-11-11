- IN
Sandy Alderson: Mets’ pitching depth ‘definitely something we need to address’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5m
Much of the early offseason Mets buzz has been dominated by names such as Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Michael Conforto, but the team’s lack of starting pitching depth shouldn’t be forgotten.
2021 Silver Slugger Awards Announced
by: MMO News Desk — Mets Merized Online 2h
The 2021 Silver Slugger Awards were announced on Thursday night. The Mets only nominee, Jacob deGrom, lost out to Braves pitcher Max Fried.Here's the list of winners:American LeagueFirst b
Should Javier Baez be a focal point of the Mets' future? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
On Baseball Night in NY, Doug Williams, Anthony Recker, and Sal Licata discuss if Javier Baez as the Mets premier free agent signing is enough for the team this offseason.
Pedro Feliciano, Durable Relief Pitcher for the Mets, Dies at 45
by: Peter Keepnews — NY Times 4h
He led the major leagues in appearances from 2008 to 2010, earning him the nickname Perpetual Pedro.
Mets are still Sandy’s show at the GM Meetings as the search for a GM rolls on | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4h
Doug Williams, Andy Martino, and Jerry Blevins drop an all-new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by @Verizon, as Andy drops in from the MLB GM M...
Sandy Alderson says luxury tax won't be an impediment to Mets' spending | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 7h
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Eventually, after or while they hire a general manager and manager and a whole bunch of coaches, the Mets can get to the fun part of the offseason: Bringing in really good baseball
Mets Get More Clueless By the Day
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 7h
De facto President of Baseball Operations? He never mentioned the real reason that his mere presence in Flushing means his hire would never have true autonomy.
RT @DeeshaThosar: Within ⬇️: Adam Cromie was up for partnership at Jones Day and he didn't get it, per sources. He was frustrated enough with the rejection that it became a main reason he grew more open to leave his comfortable life in Pittsburgh & get back into baseball.
Sandy Alderson: Mets' pitching depth 'definitely something we need to address'
Within ⬇️: Adam Cromie was up for partnership at Jones Day and he didn't get it, per sources. He was frustrated enough with the rejection that it became a main reason he grew more open to leave his comfortable life in Pittsburgh & get back into baseball.
Wait a minute. Where have I seen the name of that show before?I'm really excited to be a part of this event with these amazing authors!
I'm almost convinced that Eduardo Perez is the Thursday night college football analyst on ESPN. If this guy drops a "papi", I'd be 100% convinced.
I think I went through the entire decade of the 1970s without ever seeing my ears.
