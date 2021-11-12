New York Mets

NY Mets Rumors: 2 targets being sought-after by rival Phillies

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 7m

About as equally as disappointing as the New York Mets performed in 2021 is how the Philadelphia Phillies did. Their massive payroll helped them finish onl...

FanGraphs
Job Posting: New York Mets Baseball Analytics Positions

by: Meg Rowley FanGraphs 8m

The Mets are hiring.

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: David Stearns Says He Happy in Milwaukee

by: Clayton Caldwell Mets Merized Online 1h

Good morning, Mets fans!While Mets president Sandy Alderson expressed disappointment this week with the club's inability to hire a president of baseball operations in 2021, news on Thursday ga

Dodgers Report
Gausman or Ray? Kershaw or Verlander? Breaking down MLB offseason pitching market

by: ESPN.com ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 1h

It's an unusual mix of big names with injury questions and short-track-record aces for teams looking to add starting pitching this winter, so we dive into who we would want to spend on.

New York Post
Mets would be foolish to go all-in on a mystery Jacob deGrom year

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 2h

With Jacob deGrom's status unclear, and a hostmof roster holes to fill, the Mets should be careful about going for it this winter.

Mack's Mets
Yesterday (11/11/21) in Arizona and Winter Ball: Baty 3 for 4, Metoyer Ks 3 in 1.1 innings

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

Mesa Solar Sox 15 Salt River Rafters 10  ( Box Score ) Brett Baty , 3B,  3 for 4, 1 RBI, 3 runs scored, 1 walk, 1 K - no...

MLB: Mets.com
Baty busts out with 3 hits

by: Michael Avallone MLB: Mets 7h

Here's a look at Thursday’s top performers in the Fall and Winter Leagues from each team's Top 30 Prospects list.

SNY.tv

Mets or Yankees: Which team will make a bigger offseason splash? | What Are The Odds?

by: @snytv SNY.tv 8h

On What Are The Odds? presented by Caesar's Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney, Moose and Sal Licata discuss the Mets and Yankees 2022 pennant odds and determine which New York team will make a bigger splash this offseason.

