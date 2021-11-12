Shannon Forde to be Honored with Gil Hodges Award

Moving Brandon NImmo to a corner OF spot unquestionably makes him more valuable, as good as he was in CF in 2021 (4 DRS out there). The question is, how long can Starling Marte stay in CF?

Jon Heyman Mets, staying busy even before hiring a GM, are showing interest in Starling Marte. Could enable Nimmo to play a corner and replace the expected loss of Conforto. Both NY teams in, and many others.