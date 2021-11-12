- IN
Should Javier Baez be a focal point of the Mets' future? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 59m
On Baseball Night in NY, Doug Williams, Anthony Recker, and Sal Licata discuss if Javier Baez as the Mets premier free agent signing is enough for the team t...
Which free agents will want to sign with Mets? | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2m
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Jerry Blevins and Doug Williams discuss the MLB free agents who would still be interested in signing with the Mets despite the uncertainty currently surrounding the organization.
MMO Free Agent Profile: Kyle Schwarber, OF/DH
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 6m
Kyle SchwarberPosition: OF/DHBats/Throws: L/RAge: 28 (3/5/1993)Traditional Stats: (113 G) .266/.374/.554, .928 OPS, 19 2B, 32 HR, 71 RBIAdvanced Stats: 148 OPS+, 3.2 WAR, 13.2 BB%., 27.0 K
Robinson Cano returns to winter ball as Mets return looms - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 11m
It's unclear how the Mets plan to handle Cano for the two years remaining on his deal.
MLB Now on the Mets | 11/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 18m
MLB Now on what the Mets future could look like in the midst of their struggling search for a General Manager
J.D. Davis suffered through an injury plagued season in 2021
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The righty was bothered by a hand injury through much of the season.
MLB rumors: Marlins, Mets join race for Yankees’ center field free agent target - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The Yankees have some competition for a free agent center field target.
Forde honored: 'Her memory has carried on'
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3h
NEW YORK -- More than five years after the death of longtime Mets staffer Shannon Forde, her memory remains firmly secure in the minds of so many around baseball. Shortly after Forde’s passing, over 1,000 people attended a memorial service for her at Citi Field, with David Wright serving as
