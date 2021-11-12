- IN
2021 Mets MVP: Jacob deGrom
by: Lewis Masella — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 44m
deGrom was not only dominant this year, but when his season ended, so did the Mets playoff hopes. That easily makes him the 2021 Mets MVP.
3 Perfect Fits For Kris Bryant In Free Agency
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 57m
Third baseman Kris Bryant, who last played with the San Francisco Giants, is a free agent and lots of teams are interested in his services.
Which free agents will want to sign with Mets? | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Jerry Blevins and Doug Williams discuss the MLB free agents who would still be interested in signing with the Mets despite the uncertainty currently surrounding the organization.
MMO Free Agent Profile: Kyle Schwarber, OF/DH
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 2h
Kyle SchwarberPosition: OF/DHBats/Throws: L/RAge: 28 (3/5/1993)Traditional Stats: (113 G) .266/.374/.554, .928 OPS, 19 2B, 32 HR, 71 RBIAdvanced Stats: 148 OPS+, 3.2 WAR, 13.2 BB%., 27.0 K
Robinson Cano returns to winter ball as Mets return looms - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
It's unclear how the Mets plan to handle Cano for the two years remaining on his deal.
MLB Now on the Mets | 11/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
MLB Now on what the Mets future could look like in the midst of their struggling search for a General Manager
Should Javier Baez be a focal point of the Mets' future? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
On Baseball Night in NY, Doug Williams, Anthony Recker, and Sal Licata discuss if Javier Baez as the Mets premier free agent signing is enough for the team t...
J.D. Davis suffered through an injury plagued season in 2021
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
The righty was bothered by a hand injury through much of the season.
