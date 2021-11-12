New York Mets

6 potential landing spots for Marcus Stroman

by: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Where will free-agent righty Marcus Stroman land in free agency? Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports examines six potential destinations for the former All-Star.

LWOS Baseball


2021 Mets MVP: Jacob deGrom

by: Lewis Masella Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2h

deGrom was not only dominant this year, but when his season ended, so did the Mets playoff hopes. That easily makes him the 2021 Mets MVP.

The Cold Wire


3 Perfect Fits For Kris Bryant In Free Agency

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 3h

Third baseman Kris Bryant, who last played with the San Francisco Giants, is a free agent and lots of teams are interested in his services.

SNY.tv


Which free agents will want to sign with Mets? | Shea Anything

by: @snytv SNY.tv 4h

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Jerry Blevins and Doug Williams discuss the MLB free agents who would still be interested in signing with the Mets despite the uncertainty currently surrounding the organization.

Mets Merized


MMO Free Agent Profile: Kyle Schwarber, OF/DH

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 4h

Kyle SchwarberPosition: OF/DHBats/Throws: L/RAge: 28 (3/5/1993)Traditional Stats: (113 G) .266/.374/.554, .928 OPS, 19 2B, 32 HR, 71 RBIAdvanced Stats: 148 OPS+, 3.2 WAR, 13.2 BB%., 27.0 K

Daily News


Robinson Cano returns to winter ball as Mets return looms - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 4h

It's unclear how the Mets plan to handle Cano for the two years remaining on his deal.

Film Room


MLB Now on the Mets | 11/12/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

MLB Now on what the Mets future could look like in the midst of their struggling search for a General Manager

SNY Mets

Should Javier Baez be a focal point of the Mets' future? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 5h

On Baseball Night in NY, Doug Williams, Anthony Recker, and Sal Licata discuss if Javier Baez as the Mets premier free agent signing is enough for the team t...

