Who's the better long-term investment: Pete Alonso or Aaron Judge? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

On Baseball Night in NY, Sal Licata, Todd Zeile, Jon Hein and Anthony Recker debate who they would rather lock up long-term: Pete Alonso or Aaron Judge?

Audacy
6 potential landing spots for Marcus Stroman

by: (Justin Berl/Getty Images) Audacy 2h

Where will free-agent righty Marcus Stroman land in free agency? Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports examines six potential destinations for the former All-Star.

LWOS Baseball
2021 Mets MVP: Jacob deGrom

by: Lewis Masella Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 4h

deGrom was not only dominant this year, but when his season ended, so did the Mets playoff hopes. That easily makes him the 2021 Mets MVP.

The Cold Wire
3 Perfect Fits For Kris Bryant In Free Agency

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 4h

Third baseman Kris Bryant, who last played with the San Francisco Giants, is a free agent and lots of teams are interested in his services.

Mets Merized
MMO Free Agent Profile: Kyle Schwarber, OF/DH

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 5h

Kyle SchwarberPosition: OF/DHBats/Throws: L/RAge: 28 (3/5/1993)Traditional Stats: (113 G) .266/.374/.554, .928 OPS, 19 2B, 32 HR, 71 RBIAdvanced Stats: 148 OPS+, 3.2 WAR, 13.2 BB%., 27.0 K

Daily News
Robinson Cano returns to winter ball as Mets return looms - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 6h

It's unclear how the Mets plan to handle Cano for the two years remaining on his deal.

Film Room
MLB Now on the Mets | 11/12/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6h

MLB Now on what the Mets future could look like in the midst of their struggling search for a General Manager

SNY Mets

Should Javier Baez be a focal point of the Mets' future? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 6h

On Baseball Night in NY, Doug Williams, Anthony Recker, and Sal Licata discuss if Javier Baez as the Mets premier free agent signing is enough for the team t...

