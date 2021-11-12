- IN
Free Agent Notes: Marte, Castellanos, Lorenzen, Canha
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 49m
Starling Marte is the clear top option in this winter's free agent center field class. Unsurprisingly, early interest seems to …
Who's the better long-term investment: Pete Alonso or Aaron Judge? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
On Baseball Night in NY, Sal Licata, Todd Zeile, Jon Hein and Anthony Recker debate who they would rather lock up long-term: Pete Alonso or Aaron Judge?
6 potential landing spots for Marcus Stroman
by: (Justin Berl/Getty Images) — Audacy 4h
Where will free-agent righty Marcus Stroman land in free agency? Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports examines six potential destinations for the former All-Star.
2021 Mets MVP: Jacob deGrom
by: Lewis Masella — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 6h
deGrom was not only dominant this year, but when his season ended, so did the Mets playoff hopes. That easily makes him the 2021 Mets MVP.
3 Perfect Fits For Kris Bryant In Free Agency
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 6h
Third baseman Kris Bryant, who last played with the San Francisco Giants, is a free agent and lots of teams are interested in his services.
MMO Free Agent Profile: Kyle Schwarber, OF/DH
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 7h
Kyle SchwarberPosition: OF/DHBats/Throws: L/RAge: 28 (3/5/1993)Traditional Stats: (113 G) .266/.374/.554, .928 OPS, 19 2B, 32 HR, 71 RBIAdvanced Stats: 148 OPS+, 3.2 WAR, 13.2 BB%., 27.0 K
Robinson Cano returns to winter ball as Mets return looms - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 7h
It's unclear how the Mets plan to handle Cano for the two years remaining on his deal.
MLB Now on the Mets | 11/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 7h
MLB Now on what the Mets future could look like in the midst of their struggling search for a General Manager
RT @MLBazFallLeague: After three hits last night Brett Baty continues to rake! The @Mets number two prospect has already collected another three hits in his first three at bats tonight! @BKCyclones @RumblePoniesBB https://t.co/20hFtVKHDtMinors
After three hits last night Brett Baty continues to rake! The @Mets number two prospect has already collected another three hits in his first three at bats tonight! @BKCyclones @RumblePoniesBB https://t.co/20hFtVKHDtBlogger / Podcaster
There's a chance, maybe less than 50/50 but significant, that Nimmo is better in center than Marte next year.Mets, staying busy even before hiring a GM, are showing interest in Starling Marte. Could enable Nimmo to play a corner and replace the expected loss of Conforto. Both NY teams in, and many others.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayer22: Robinson Canó went 2-for-4 tonight in his second game of Winter League action.Blog / Website
RT @ellarebee: I created a Mets Sims house. Eight guys in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house. It's going exactly as chaotically as one might expect. https://t.co/eVyqu8C0ZJBlogger / Podcaster
