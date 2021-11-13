New York Mets

Brett Baty on offense | 11/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 43m

Brett Baty discusses his strong performance for Salt River in the Arizona Fall League

MLB: Mets.com
Baty collects 3 hits, 3 RBIs in AFL

by: Jonathan Mayo MLB: Mets 2m

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The only thing that could stop Mets third base prospect Brett Baty on Friday night was an innings limit. With Salt River’s game against Peoria shortened to seven innings, Baty was in the on-deck circle in the bottom of the sixth when the Brewers’ Weston Wilson struck

MLB Trade Rumors
Free Agent Notes: Marte, Castellanos, Lorenzen, Canha

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 3h

Starling Marte is the clear top option in this winter's free agent center field class. Unsurprisingly, early interest seems to …

SNY.tv

Who's the better long-term investment: Pete Alonso or Aaron Judge? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 5h

On Baseball Night in NY, Sal Licata, Todd Zeile, Jon Hein and Anthony Recker debate who they would rather lock up long-term: Pete Alonso or Aaron Judge?

Audacy
6 potential landing spots for Marcus Stroman

by: (Justin Berl/Getty Images) Audacy 5h

Where will free-agent righty Marcus Stroman land in free agency? Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports examines six potential destinations for the former All-Star.

LWOS Baseball
2021 Mets MVP: Jacob deGrom

by: Lewis Masella Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 7h

deGrom was not only dominant this year, but when his season ended, so did the Mets playoff hopes. That easily makes him the 2021 Mets MVP.

The Cold Wire
3 Perfect Fits For Kris Bryant In Free Agency

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 8h

Third baseman Kris Bryant, who last played with the San Francisco Giants, is a free agent and lots of teams are interested in his services.

Mets Merized
MMO Free Agent Profile: Kyle Schwarber, OF/DH

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 9h

Kyle SchwarberPosition: OF/DHBats/Throws: L/RAge: 28 (3/5/1993)Traditional Stats: (113 G) .266/.374/.554, .928 OPS, 19 2B, 32 HR, 71 RBIAdvanced Stats: 148 OPS+, 3.2 WAR, 13.2 BB%., 27.0 K

