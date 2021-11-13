- IN
Brett Baty on offense | 11/13/2021 | New York Mets
Brett Baty discusses his strong performance for Salt River in the Arizona Fall League
Baty collects 3 hits, 3 RBIs in AFL
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The only thing that could stop Mets third base prospect Brett Baty on Friday night was an innings limit. With Salt River’s game against Peoria shortened to seven innings, Baty was in the on-deck circle in the bottom of the sixth when the Brewers’ Weston Wilson struck
Free Agent Notes: Marte, Castellanos, Lorenzen, Canha
Starling Marte is the clear top option in this winter's free agent center field class. Unsurprisingly, early interest seems to …
Who's the better long-term investment: Pete Alonso or Aaron Judge? | Baseball Night in NY
On Baseball Night in NY, Sal Licata, Todd Zeile, Jon Hein and Anthony Recker debate who they would rather lock up long-term: Pete Alonso or Aaron Judge?
6 potential landing spots for Marcus Stroman
Where will free-agent righty Marcus Stroman land in free agency? Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports examines six potential destinations for the former All-Star.
2021 Mets MVP: Jacob deGrom
deGrom was not only dominant this year, but when his season ended, so did the Mets playoff hopes. That easily makes him the 2021 Mets MVP.
3 Perfect Fits For Kris Bryant In Free Agency
Third baseman Kris Bryant, who last played with the San Francisco Giants, is a free agent and lots of teams are interested in his services.
MMO Free Agent Profile: Kyle Schwarber, OF/DH
Kyle SchwarberPosition: OF/DHBats/Throws: L/RAge: 28 (3/5/1993)Traditional Stats: (113 G) .266/.374/.554, .928 OPS, 19 2B, 32 HR, 71 RBIAdvanced Stats: 148 OPS+, 3.2 WAR, 13.2 BB%., 27.0 K
Friday’s top offseason prospect performers: #SFGiants' Luciano #BlueJays’ Moreno #Mets’ Baty #Rangers’ Foscue #Phillies’ Stott #STLCards Sánchez #Rays’ Basabe More: https://t.co/x1kdZvkbV0Minors
Thrice as nice! For the second straight night, #Mets prospect Brett Baty collected 3 hits, adding 3 RBIs in Salt River's win: https://t.co/dMEP1zQI8yMinors
Robinson Canó went 2-4 tonight including this single. His role with the 2022 #Mets is up in the air, but they still owe him $40M over the next two seasons.Minors
RT @MLBazFallLeague: After three hits last night Brett Baty continues to rake! The @Mets number two prospect has already collected another three hits in his first three at bats tonight! @BKCyclones @RumblePoniesBB https://t.co/20hFtVKHDtMinors
After three hits last night Brett Baty continues to rake! The @Mets number two prospect has already collected another three hits in his first three at bats tonight! @BKCyclones @RumblePoniesBB https://t.co/20hFtVKHDtBlogger / Podcaster
There's a chance, maybe less than 50/50 but significant, that Nimmo is better in center than Marte next year.Mets, staying busy even before hiring a GM, are showing interest in Starling Marte. Could enable Nimmo to play a corner and replace the expected loss of Conforto. Both NY teams in, and many others.Blogger / Podcaster
