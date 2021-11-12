- IN
Mets’ new GM will have to hit ground running with long offseason to-do list
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 1h
Once, the Mets finally hire a general manager, he or she will have to get to work on the fly, with less than three weeks left until a potential work stoppage across Major League Baseball, unless a...
Brett Baty on offense | 11/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Brett Baty discusses his strong performance for Salt River in the Arizona Fall League
Baty collects 3 hits, 3 RBIs in AFL
by: Jonathan Mayo — MLB: Mets 2h
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The only thing that could stop Mets third base prospect Brett Baty on Friday night was an innings limit. With Salt River’s game against Peoria shortened to seven innings, Baty was in the on-deck circle in the bottom of the sixth when the Brewers’ Weston Wilson struck
Free Agent Notes: Marte, Castellanos, Lorenzen, Canha
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
Starling Marte is the clear top option in this winter's free agent center field class. Unsurprisingly, early interest seems to …
Who's the better long-term investment: Pete Alonso or Aaron Judge? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 6h
On Baseball Night in NY, Sal Licata, Todd Zeile, Jon Hein and Anthony Recker debate who they would rather lock up long-term: Pete Alonso or Aaron Judge?
6 potential landing spots for Marcus Stroman
by: (Justin Berl/Getty Images) — Audacy 7h
Where will free-agent righty Marcus Stroman land in free agency? Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports examines six potential destinations for the former All-Star.
2021 Mets MVP: Jacob deGrom
by: Lewis Masella — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 9h
deGrom was not only dominant this year, but when his season ended, so did the Mets playoff hopes. That easily makes him the 2021 Mets MVP.
3 Perfect Fits For Kris Bryant In Free Agency
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 9h
Third baseman Kris Bryant, who last played with the San Francisco Giants, is a free agent and lots of teams are interested in his services.
Mets' new GM will have to hit ground running with long offseason to-do list https://t.co/GWunUdazVxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Friday's Fall League action: 🌵#Rays' Mead extends AFL-best hit streak to 18 🌵#Athletics' Bride reaches base 4 times 🌵#Mets' Baty collects 3 hits, drives in 3 https://t.co/40Ini71J97Official League Account
-
Friday’s top offseason prospect performers: #SFGiants' Luciano #BlueJays’ Moreno #Mets’ Baty #Rangers’ Foscue #Phillies’ Stott #STLCards Sánchez #Rays’ Basabe More: https://t.co/x1kdZvkbV0Minors
-
Thrice as nice! For the second straight night, #Mets prospect Brett Baty collected 3 hits, adding 3 RBIs in Salt River's win: https://t.co/dMEP1zQI8yMinors
-
Robinson Canó went 2-4 tonight including this single. His role with the 2022 #Mets is up in the air, but they still owe him $40M over the next two seasons.Minors
-
RT @MLBazFallLeague: After three hits last night Brett Baty continues to rake! The @Mets number two prospect has already collected another three hits in his first three at bats tonight! @BKCyclones @RumblePoniesBB https://t.co/20hFtVKHDtMinors
