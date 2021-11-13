New York Mets

Usatsi_12403152

Mets’ legend baffled by continual rejection of team’s front office positions

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

The New York Mets have talked to at least ten executives about their front office positions, only to be turned down every time

The Mets Police
68670142_thumbnail

Clubber Lang. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 24m

Imagine if I could take all the things you love about Wally Backman and ramp them up to 11. Imagine Gelbs asking Lang how he thinks the season will go. “Prediction?…Pain!” When th…

SNY.tv
68668349_thumbnail

Here’s why Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner might have a front office future | Shea Anything

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Andy Martino, Jerry Blevins, and Doug Williams discuss current Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.

Mets Merized
68668210_thumbnail

2021 Mets Report Card: Pete Alonso, 1B

by: Austin Simmons Mets Merized Online 1h

Player Data: Age: 26 (12/07/1994), B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 153 G, 561 PA, .262 BA, .344 OBP, .519 SLG, .863 OPS, 147 H, 37 HR, 94 RBI, 60 BB, 127 SOAdvanced Stats: 133 wRC+, 19.9% K%, 9.4% BB%,

Daily News
68668054_thumbnail

Madden: Examining fan favorite Gil Hodges' Hall of Fame case - New York Daily News

by: Bill Madden NY Daily News 2h

In two weeks, a committee of 16 Hall of Fame players, managers and executives will assemble in Orlando to debate the worthiness of 10 former players from the Golden Era of baseball.

New York Post
68666825_thumbnail

Sandy Alderson’s excuse for Mets’ front office search overlooks real issue: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 2h

The problems that have hardened since surround a lot of incompetence in running the Mets, not their location.

Mack's Mets
68666824_thumbnail

Tom Brennan - It Can Be Real Hard to Make the Majors - Just Ask A Rod and the Balbino

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 2h

An old picture of Aderlin Rodriguez in his Mets Minors Days A while back in 2021, I wrote an article about a hitter who was having a truly f...

Rising Apple

NY Mets: 5 predictions that were both right and wrong this year

by: Justin Sarachik Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

For the New York Mets, being .500 is a pretty standard affair for this franchise. Most years they aren't horrible but they aren't good either. For every fa...

