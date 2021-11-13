- IN
NY Mets Rumors: Shopping in a warm Starling Marte market
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
Starling Marte did himself a lot of favors in 2021. His years with the Pittsburgh Pirates were productive but often overshadowed by what teammate Andrew Mc...
Acquiring Matt Chapman Likely Wouldn’t Come Without Risk Involved
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 20m
Over the last several seasons, locating a reliable third baseman has been a major area of concern for the New York Mets and while they've yet to effectively fill that position, this offseason migh
NY Mets: Will the team be pitching or hitting dominant going forward?
by: Michael Cahill — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The New York Mets have always been known for their pitching. Whether it comes from the draft, international signings, or through trades, the Mets have owne...
Connor Grey on AZFL, No-Hit Bid and More
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
Mets pitching prospect, Connor Grey sat down to reflect on his time playing for the Salt River Rafters and to chat about his no-hit bid with the Brooklyn Cyc...
New York’s a lonely town
by: Charlie Hangley — Mets 360 2h
This title line is from a forgotten 1960s pop ditty about a California surfer dude who moves east and experiences some severe culture shock. Theyve been rebuffed at every turn.
MLB rumors: Javier Báez has larger market than expected; Rockies re-sign veteran arm - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 2h
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Saturday
Clubber Lang. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
Imagine if I could take all the things you love about Wally Backman and ramp them up to 11. Imagine Gelbs asking Lang how he thinks the season will go. “Prediction?…Pain!” When th…
Here’s why Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner might have a front office future | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4h
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Andy Martino, Jerry Blevins, and Doug Williams discuss current Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
Madden: Examining fan favorite Gil Hodges' Hall of Fame case - New York Daily News
by: Bill Madden — NY Daily News 4h
In two weeks, a committee of 16 Hall of Fame players, managers and executives will assemble in Orlando to debate the worthiness of 10 former players from the Golden Era of baseball.
can’t even begin to express my gratitude to @Mediagoon @dtwohig @MarkCHealey and the rest of the @QBConvention team for having me on the State of the Mets panel today absolute thrill sitting alongside @LRubinson @timbhealey and @GJoyce9 and meeting so many great fans 🧡💙Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Acquiring Matt Chapman Likely Wouldn’t Come Without Risk Involved https://t.co/jsAWgcqrPSBlog / Website
-
RT @RogerClark41: So many great folks @QBC @MulcahysPub - @DarrenJMeenan of @The7Line @JakeBrownRadio @timbhealey @TimothyRRyder @MarkCHealey #LGM https://t.co/mQmInDJCeEFree Agent
-
New Post: Acquiring Matt Chapman Likely Wouldn’t Come Without Serve Risks Involved https://t.co/IrtoiqhN1V #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Source: #Mets have signed LHP Nate Fisher to a minor league deal. 2019 UDFA out of Nebraska was cut by the Mariners during Covid, took a finance job, re-signed with Seattle, and had a 2.89 ERA w/ 11.3 K/9 this year. Mid-90s FB with a quality breaker.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This chart says it all. Young players need to better compensated during their “peak” seasons.The top 1 percenters among MLB players are doing just fine but it's the larger group of the player population that ought to be prioritized in this CBA negotiation https://t.co/jXyuptu6N4Blogger / Podcaster
