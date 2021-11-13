It’s incredible to think about how long a process this was. When I was hired in 1995 the front office people were talking about how hopeful they were that they would have a new building within a few years. A quarter of a century later, here we are. Worth the wait.

Eric Hornick https://t.co/sb7T3KMvG5 #Isles fans - be prepared to be overwhelmed! The new building is fantastic! Such a thrill to be inside last night- can’t wait for the real thing in just … seven … days! https://t.co/OtKfHSq7v7