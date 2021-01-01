- IN
Mets prospect Brett Baty shines in AFL Fall Stars Game
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 23m
Brett Baty, a top 3B/OF prospect in the Mets organization, was a top performer from Saturday's AFL Fall Stars Game.
ON NOVEMBER 13th................. The Odd Couple Lives
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2h
"On November 13, Felix Unger was asked to remove himself from his place of residence. That request came from his wife. Deep down, he knew ...
SNY personalities and former Mets talking baseball at the QBC | Queens Baseball Convention
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
A fun-filled day at Mulcahy's in Wantagh, Long Island for the Queens Baseball Convention, where several SNY personalities and former Mets spent the day mingl...
After season-long suspension, how much does Robinson Cano have left? | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 4h
Get ready for Robinson Cano to be relevant again. With his season-long steroid banishment complete, Cano began playing in the Dominican Republic winter league in recent days and will attend spring tra
Report: Astros meet with Marte's agents; Mets, Marlins also interested
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 4h
Starling Marte is quickly becoming one of the hottest commodities in free agency.Marte's agents recently met with the Houston Astros about a potential contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.Houston would face significant competition for Marte's signature, though. The New York Mets and Miami...
MLB rumors: Dodgers talking Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray; Brewers acquire Mike Brosseau from Rays - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 5h
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Saturday
Here are lineups for tonight's Fall Stars Game
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 6h
Here are the lineups for tonight's Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game, which can be seen live at 7 ET on MLB Network, MLB.com and the MLB app. Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso and Jonathan Mayo will be handling the call.
Yankees, Mets would like to change narrative, but at the moment, it's tough to do that | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 6h
The baseball offseason is full of deadlines. For qualifying offers, contract options and, this year, the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement at midnight on Dec. 1. But another significan
Tweets
Nimmo is fine in CF. But he's not a center fielder. A center fielder will shift Nimmo to the corner, where he may avoid injuries and fatigue. Not about replacing Nimmo, but enhancing him.@Metstradamus I thought Nimmo did well enough last year to keep his job in CF, unless he's too injury prone. I hope that was just a fluke, like a lot of players/pitchers were after a 60-game season.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @WFAN660: .@SteveSomersWFAN opened his final show on WFAN by thanking you, the listeners, for 34 wonderful years.Blogger / Podcaster
Just that sound off of @baty_brett bat. Love it! #Mets #LGMAfter six hits in two games, @Mets number two prospect Brett Baty continues to prove himself on the biggest of stages. Ripping this double here at the Fall Stars! https://t.co/MVc2tzHt4hBlogger / Podcaster
Vac’s Whacks: when I see #Jets quarterback Mike White, I can’t help but think of an old #Mets phenom named Mike Vail. For his sake, here’s hoping White’s story more closely follows Kurt Warner’s than Shane Spencer’s. https://t.co/RKXH08X41KBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MLBazFallLeague: After six hits in two games, @Mets number two prospect Brett Baty continues to prove himself on the biggest of stages. Ripping this double here at the Fall Stars! https://t.co/MVc2tzHt4hMinors
Rachaad White is really leaving it all out there. Fun to watch.Beat Writer / Columnist
