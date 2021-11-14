- IN
What We Learned at the GM Meetings
by: N/A — Talkin' Mets 2h
Sandy Alderson didn’t say much at the GM Meetings this past week, but Mike Silva believes we have learned what kind of organization the Mets will be regardless of who their general managers turns out to be. Also hear his thoughts on what kind off players the Mets will target this offseason.
Gary and Ron enjoyed the Queens Baseball Convention
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Hopefully you enjoyed the Queens Baseball Convention! Ron Darling and Gary Cohen sure did! Gary & Ron recap their Saturday at the @QBConvention: “You know what’s great about it is …
Mets Shouldn’t Bother Hiring a GM
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 2h
The Mets have struck out for a second straight offseason in their quest to find someone to lead the teams baseball operations. Well, at this point, they just shouldnt bother.
The Challenges Ahead
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 6h
We find ourselves halfway through November, and the New York Mets' front office search hasn't been resolved yet. By all reports, the club is...
Mets Offseason Recap: Week 6
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 7h
The Mets' offseason kept chugging along this week, highlighted by the GM Meetings in California. Though no signing or trades came during the meetings, there was plenty of bulletin-board material w
Hot stove baseball: Starling Marte seems a perfect centerfield fit for both Yankees and Mets | amNewYork
by: Robert Pozarycki — Metro News 8h
Both the Yankees and Mets are in dire need of a true centerfielder, and free agent Starling Marte seems like the perfect fit for either club.
Mets Notes: Cano, Rotation, Manager
by: Darragh McDonald — MLB Trade Rumors 9h
Robinson Cano has now served the 162-game suspension he received a year ago after testing positive for Stanozolol, the second …
Diving into CF defensive numbers for Sterling Marte and Brandon Nimmo
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 10h
Like I salute a first Mets HR ... Chris Kreider ties Ales Kotalik Martin St. Louis Ville Nieminen Dominic Moore and all-time shootout great Marek Malik on the Rangers career shootout goals list https://t.co/tgY3trBgsEBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @metspolice: Kendall Roy. Will this guy manage the Mets? No. https://t.co/iEu0rPbgQGBlogger / Podcaster
If you know of any charities I can raise $ for to be an invited runner for the NY Marathon, let me know.Free Agent
Congratulations to members of the #Mets family that were inducted into the NY State Baseball Hall of Fame this evening: Cleon Jones, Mookie Wilson, @Jay_HorwitzPR and Shannon Forde (represented by Shannon’s children, Kendall and Nick, as well as her niece, Felicia Spinella).Official Team Account
The plot of Succession is a whole lot of people fighting to see who runs a billionaire’s company….the exact opposite plot of the Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
Almost, Terry. Almost.Super Fan
