Mets Morning News for November 15, 2021
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
E-Rod Deal Gives Mets Blueprint for Stro
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 2m
Stroman's market value coming into focus after Detroit inks Rodriguez to 5/$77M
Mets Tickets on sale Friday but remember the Mets don’t like their fans
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 16m
I have never advocated for any boycott in all the years of doing this, but before we get to todays post I want to remind you of something. Also, this horrible organization should have had that Seav…
NY Mets: What they should do with Dominic Smith, J.D. Davis
by: Keith Jacobs — Fansided: Rising Apple 27m
The New York Mets need to get better this offseason, and they may have to choose between getting rid of two of their better assets to do so. In the brief t...
2021 Mets Report Card: Joey Lucchesi, P
by: James Villani — Mets Merized Online 34m
Player Data: Age: 28 (6/6/1993), B/T: L/LPrimary Stats: 11 G (8 starts), 38.1 IP, 4.46 ERA, 1.174 WHIP, 1-4, 41 SO, 11 BBAdvanced Stats: 90 ERA+, 26.1 KK%, 7.0 BB%, 3.60 xERA, 3.40 FIP, 4.
Tom Brennan - Ronny Mauricio at Shortstop - How's He Doing In the Field So Far?
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 40m
Fielding That Little White Ball Ain't Easy We like to talk up our Mets prospects, and hope they fit the bill. At least I do. But in doing ...
From Complex To Queens: 2021 St. Lucie Mets review
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
With the 2021 minor league season concluded, the team takes a look at the St. Lucie Mets and discuss what went wrong and what went right.
Job Posting: New York Mets Minor League Analytics Associate
by: Meg Rowley — FanGraphs 2h
The Mets are hiring.
Bill Madden: Breaking down the candidates on the Hall of Fame’s Golden Era ballot
by: Bill Madden, New York Daily News — Wisconsin State Journal 2h
In two weeks, a committee of 16 Hall of Fame players, managers and executives will assemble in Orlando to debate the worthiness of 10 former players from the Golden Era of baseball.
