E-Rod Deal Gives Mets Blueprint for Stro
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 3h
Stroman's market value coming into focus after Detroit inks Rodriguez to 5/$77M
Birthday remembrances of Doc Gooden’s 1985 season
by: Joe Vasile — Mets 360 4m
MLB qualifying offer decisions: Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Nick Castellanos, decline - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 11m
Players have until Nov. 17 to accept or reject
A Thanksgiving Turkey. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 49m
Look, if the Mets are just hiring their 15th choice to run the organization anyway, why not spare a life. Let’s get a Thanksgiving Turkey pardoned and let him manage the Mets. Two seconds of…
NY Mets Free Agents: Where each will sign and for how much
by: Zachary Rotman — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The New York Mets finished 77-85 last season, winding up in third place in the National League East and missing the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year...
Looking At Mets’ Biggest One-Year Turnarounds in Franchise History
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 1h
The New York Mets' first year under owner Steve Cohen didn't go how anyone would've liked, and that's just considering what happened on the field.Let's not forget that things did look promisin
Mike's Mets - The Challenges Ahead
by: Mike Steffanos — Mack's Mets 1h
By Mike Steffanos We find ourselves halfway through November, and the New York Mets' front office search hasn't been resolved yet. By all...
Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Binghamton Rumble Ponies
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
Now that the 2021 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affil…
Dominic Smith left a lot to be desired in 2021
by: Grace Carbone — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Smith went from an MVP caliber season to a bat off the bench in a year.
Seinfeld: “You have to give Steve Cohen a chance. I’ve met him, I like him, I think he’s very smart. I think he’s motivated, but this is a new world for him, so you have to give him a chance.” #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
From last week's noteworthy GM Meetings: *David Stearns remains the primary target, whenever the Mets can hire him: https://t.co/d2jND4e8M0 *What happened between the Mets and Zack Scott? https://t.co/SyYbv8mcYCBeat Writer / Columnist
Per the Mets Police report, off-season roster moves could include some trades on top of free agent acquisitions in attempt to upgrade at some positions.Blogger / Podcaster
"The Mets, the only remaining team with a GM opening, say they have interviewed diverse candidates but declined to name any of those individuals."At GM meetings, White Sox’s Ken Williams reprimanded his peers, expressing frustration, disappointment with MLB’s lack of progress in front office diversity. Story: https://t.co/1tB5wHWEwcBeat Writer / Columnist
Where could Freeman fit? Will Hader be traded? Notes on Schwarber, Heaney, Barnhart and more. @ByRobertMurrayNotes: What’s next for Tigers; Brewers/Hader; Braves; insight on Kyle Schwarber; Angels prioritizing pitching upgrades; Giants; much more. https://t.co/SHwV4ekLDPBeat Writer / Columnist
Last offseason when the Mets were also making a lot of hires, the job postings made their way around my grad school circles and people were texting me about it and I told them that yes, they were actually more qualified for the job(s) than I was.There are a lot of things to mock the Mets for. Actually implementing change in the Good Ol Boy MLB Hiring System is not one of them. Baseball just isn’t that hard to learn, friends.Blogger / Podcaster
