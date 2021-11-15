New York Mets

CBS Sports
MLB qualifying offer decisions: Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Nick Castellanos, decline - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 9m

Players have until Nov. 17 to accept or reject

Mets 360

Birthday remembrances of Doc Gooden’s 1985 season

by: Joe Vasile Mets 360 2m

The Mets Police
A Thanksgiving Turkey. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 47m

Look, if the Mets are just hiring their 15th choice to run the organization anyway, why not spare a life.  Let’s get a Thanksgiving Turkey pardoned and let him manage the Mets. Two seconds of…

Rising Apple

NY Mets Free Agents: Where each will sign and for how much

by: Zachary Rotman Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

The New York Mets finished 77-85 last season, winding up in third place in the National League East and missing the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year...

Mets Merized
Looking At Mets’ Biggest One-Year Turnarounds in Franchise History

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 1h

The New York Mets' first year under owner Steve Cohen didn't go how anyone would've liked, and that's just considering what happened on the field.Let's not forget that things did look promisin

Mack's Mets
Mike's Mets - The Challenges Ahead

by: Mike Steffanos Mack's Mets 1h

  By  Mike Steffanos We find ourselves halfway through November, and the New York Mets' front office search hasn't been resolved yet. By all...

Metstradamus
Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Binghamton Rumble Ponies

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

Now that the 2021 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affil…

Amazin' Avenue
Dominic Smith left a lot to be desired in 2021

by: Grace Carbone SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Smith went from an MVP caliber season to a bat off the bench in a year.

Tweets

    Neil Best @sportswatch 5h
    Seinfeld: “You have to give Steve Cohen a chance. I’ve met him, I like him, I think he’s very smart. I think he’s motivated, but this is a new world for him, so you have to give him a chance.” #Mets
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 5h
    From last week's noteworthy GM Meetings: *David Stearns remains the primary target, whenever the Mets can hire him: https://t.co/d2jND4e8M0 *What happened between the Mets and Zack Scott? https://t.co/SyYbv8mcYC
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Mets Police (Retire 17 Now!) @metspolice 5h
    Per the Mets Police report, off-season roster moves could include some trades on top of free agent acquisitions in attempt to upgrade at some positions.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 5h
    "The Mets, the only remaining team with a GM opening, say they have interviewed diverse candidates but declined to name any of those individuals."
    Ken Rosenthal
    At GM meetings, White Sox’s Ken Williams reprimanded his peers, expressing frustration, disappointment with MLB’s lack of progress in front office diversity. Story: https://t.co/1tB5wHWEwc
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 5h
    Where could Freeman fit? Will Hader be traded? Notes on Schwarber, Heaney, Barnhart and more. @ByRobertMurray
    Robert Murray
    Notes: What’s next for Tigers; Brewers/Hader; Braves; insight on Kyle Schwarber; Angels prioritizing pitching upgrades; Giants; much more. https://t.co/SHwV4ekLDP
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Allison McCague, PhD 🧬⚾️ @PetitePhD 5h
    Last offseason when the Mets were also making a lot of hires, the job postings made their way around my grad school circles and people were texting me about it and I told them that yes, they were actually more qualified for the job(s) than I was.
    Kate Morrison
    There are a lot of things to mock the Mets for. Actually implementing change in the Good Ol Boy MLB Hiring System is not one of them. Baseball just isn’t that hard to learn, friends.
    Blogger / Podcaster
