What Would Your Offseason as the Mets GM Look Like?

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 2h

We know that changes need to be made. And we know that you've thought about it too.  So tell us, what would your offseason as the Mets GM look like? Here's what we think.Marshall FieldThis of

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Report: Eppler a strong candidate for Mets GM job

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 28m

The New York Mets are getting closer to naming a new general manager, and former Los Angeles Angels GM Billy Eppler is a strong candidate, according to Andy Martino of SNY.The 46-year-old served as Angels GM from the end of the 2015 season until the conclusion of the 2020 campaign, when he was...

He’s The Man

by: Jon Caroulis BallNine 31m

It’s possible, even probable – if a person, group of experts or fans were asked to name the top 10 players of all-time, Stan Musial would be omitted. Yet, how do you ignore seven batting titles, a lifetime batting average of .331 or being the all-time leader in hits for the National League when he...

GM Search: Mets Cooled On Cromie, Eppler Still Possible

by: Johnluke Chaparro Mets Merized Online 45m

The Mets' general manager search could possibly be coming to an end, SNY's Andy Martino reported today that the team is closer to choosing a general manager.Sandy Alderson noted last week that

League Sources: Mets closing in on GM hire; Billy Eppler a strong candidate

by: @snytv SNY.tv 59m

The Mets were said, by multiple league executives on Monday afternoon, to be getting closer to naming a general manager.

Man with $341,000,000 contract not in Top 10 Finalists for All MLB Team

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Hey cool we might have the 11th best shortstop for another decade AND he doesn’t like Mets fans!  Great!

The only pitfalls in Yankees, Mets pursuing Starling Marte: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 2h

Since both New York clubs are — at minimum — examining Marte, as well as the Astros, Marlins and others, let’s dig into what the concerns would be.

New York Mets Videos

Awesome Lindor Highlights

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h

Francisco Lindor shows off his dazzling defense in the field and his epic home runs. Check out some great highlights from Francisco Lindor’s first season wit...

Starling Marte Carries Real Regression Risk

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

One of the more coveted free agent outfielders at the moment is Starling Marte. He really stands out among a very thin crowd due to his speed, his ability to play center, and his not having a quali…

