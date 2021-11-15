New York Mets

Mets Front Office job posting doesn’t even care if you know anything about baseball

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 29m

LOLMets.  Come on.  I see some people defending this. Not me.  I come to mock. Baseball is so broken. The Mets are hiring an Associate Analyst in Baseball Analytics Knowledge of baseball not requir…

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Yanks hire ex-Mets manager Rojas as 3B coach

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 13s

The Yankees hired former Mets manager Luis Rojas as their new third-base coach on Monday.

New York Post
Mets offer Billy Eppler their GM job

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 6m

The Mets’ search for a top baseball executive may finally be nearing a conclusion.

Daily News
Mets offer Billy Eppler their GM position: report - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 7m

If Eppler accepts the position, he will become the Mets’ fifth GM in the past five years.

Elite Sports NY
Mets offer GM job to Billy Eppler (Report)

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 9m

Mets offer GM job to Billy Eppler (Report) first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

nj.com
Yankees fill coaching void, add Mets castoff Luis Rojas - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 10m

The Yankees have hired former Mets manager Luis Rojas.

USA Today
Yankees hire former Mets manager Luis Rojas as 3B coach

by: AP USA Today 15m

The New York Yankees have hired Luis Rojas as their third base coach, a month after he was let go as manager of the...

Newsday
Yankees hire ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas as third base coach | Newsday

by: Newsday.com Newsday 18m

Luis Rojas didn’t have to go far for his next job. Rojas, the former Mets manager, was hired as the Yankees’ third base coach on Monday. The Yankees announced the hiring in a news release. Rojas, 40,

WFAN
Report: Mets offer GM position to Billy Eppler

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 18m

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets have offered their general manager position to Billy Eppler, who spent 10 years with the Yankees organization.

