New York Mets

New York Post
68747567_thumbnail

Mets offer Billy Eppler their GM job

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 12s

The Mets’ search for a top baseball executive may finally be nearing a conclusion.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Daily News
68747526_thumbnail

Mets offer Billy Eppler their GM position: report - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1m

If Eppler accepts the position, he will become the Mets’ fifth GM in the past five years.

Elite Sports NY
68747418_thumbnail

Mets offer GM job to Billy Eppler (Report)

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 3m

Mets offer GM job to Billy Eppler (Report) first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

nj.com
68746513_thumbnail

Yankees fill coaching void, add Mets castoff Luis Rojas - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

The Yankees have hired former Mets manager Luis Rojas.

USA Today
53447546_thumbnail

Yankees hire former Mets manager Luis Rojas as 3B coach

by: AP USA Today 9m

The New York Yankees have hired Luis Rojas as their third base coach, a month after he was let go as manager of the...

Newsday
68747101_thumbnail

Yankees hire ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas as third base coach | Newsday

by: Newsday.com Newsday 12m

Luis Rojas didn’t have to go far for his next job. Rojas, the former Mets manager, was hired as the Yankees’ third base coach on Monday. The Yankees announced the hiring in a news release. Rojas, 40,

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
WFAN
68747086_thumbnail

Report: Mets offer GM position to Billy Eppler

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 13m

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets have offered their general manager position to Billy Eppler, who spent 10 years with the Yankees organization.

Subway To Shea
10276239-1612840009754-a70f091ef73ed

STS Ep. 43: Conforto Declines QO; GM Meetings

by: Anthony Rivera Subway To Shea 23m

This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I discuss: - Michael Conforto declining the qualifying offer - Scott Boras comments - Noah Syndergaard's QO decision - GM Meetings - Mets moving on from POBO and just going after a GM Plus, Luis Rojas to the Yankees and my Citi Field Tour!...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets