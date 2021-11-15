- IN
Mets zeroing in on Billy Eppler as top choice for GM job, source confirms | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber and David Lennon — Newsday 28m
The Mets have zeroed in on former Yankees executive Billy Eppler as their top choice as general manager, a source confirmed on Monday. The Athletic reported on Monday that Eppler had been offered the
Sources: Billy Eppler expected to be named Mets general manager
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 24m
The Mets are expected to name former Angels general manager and Yankees executive Billy Eppler their next GM, league sources told SNY.
Champion Braves sign Manny Piña to add depth at catcher | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 28m
(AP) -- The World Series champion Atlanta Braves added depth at catcher by signing Manny Piña to a two-year, $8 million contract Monday.Piña is the first player filing for free agency after the World
Yankees hire ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas as third-base coach
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 54m
Former Mets manager Luis Rojas is indeed staying in New York, but differently than many expected around the end of September.
Yankees Hire Luis Rojas as Their Third Base Coach
by: Michael Garaffa — Mets Merized Online 2h
The New York Yankees announced Monday that former Mets manager Luis Rojas will become their third base coach.Rojas, 40, spent 16 years in the Mets organization, with the last two as the team's
Folks would be surprised if Billy Eppler joins the parade of Mets turndowns: 1. Loves NY and Brooklyn from his Yankees days 2. Thought to want a 2nd chance after tough assignment as Angels GM 3. Used to working with an involved owner 4. Has reported rapport with AldersonBeat Writer / Columnist
