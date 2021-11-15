New York Mets

Newsday
Mets zeroing in on Billy Eppler as top choice for GM job, source confirms | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber and David Lennon Newsday 28m

The Mets have zeroed in on former Yankees executive Billy Eppler as their top choice as general manager, a source confirmed on Monday. The Athletic reported on Monday that Eppler had been offered the

SNY.tv
Sources: Billy Eppler expected to be named Mets general manager

by: @snytv SNY.tv 24m

The Mets are expected to name former Angels general manager and Yankees executive Billy Eppler their next GM, league sources told SNY.

Newsday
Champion Braves sign Manny Piña to add depth at catcher | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 28m

(AP) -- The World Series champion Atlanta Braves added depth at catcher by signing Manny Piña to a two-year, $8 million contract Monday.Piña is the first player filing for free agency after the World

Yardbarker
Yankees hire ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas as third-base coach

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 54m

Former Mets manager Luis Rojas is indeed staying in New York, but differently than many expected around the end of September. 

MLB Daily Dish
Mets offer GM job to Billy Eppler, per report

by: Patrick Karraker SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 56m

The former Angels GM is now deciding whether to accept the job.

Sportsnaut
New York Mets offer general manager position to Billy Eppler

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 1h

The New York Mets have offered their general manager post to former Los Angeles Angels GM Billy Eppler, The Athletic reported Monday.

Big League Stew
Mets reportedly offer GM job to former Angels executive Billy Eppler

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h

Is the search finally over?

Mets Merized
Yankees Hire Luis Rojas as Their Third Base Coach

by: Michael Garaffa Mets Merized Online 2h

The New York Yankees announced Monday that former Mets manager Luis Rojas will become their third base coach.Rojas, 40, spent 16 years in the Mets organization, with the last two as the team's

Sports Illustrated
Report: Mets Offer General Manager Job to Ex-Angels GM Billy Eppler

by: Nick Selbe Sports Illustrated 2h

Could the long search finally be over?

